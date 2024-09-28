Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans have picked their winner! But it might not be who you expect...

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans have decided who they think should win this year's competition.

And it might not be who you expect!

This week's episode hit our screens tonight with the first couple due to be eliminated in tomorrow's results show.

There were some brilliant performances with the first week-2 rumba for 15 years, a lot of great compliments from the judges, and a few tears of joy, too.

But it wasn't Tasha Ghouri's wonderful Viennese waltz, or Shayne Ward's brooding tango that thrilled the fans.

Comedian Chris McCausland's astonishing foxtrot with partner Dianne Buswell won loads of praise, and even caused the celebrity to trend on X for a while.

Despite all these noteworthy performances, though. The fans were united in talking about one thing.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fans loved Gorka's look (Image credit: BBC)

Gorka Marquez's outfit!

Gorka is dancing with television presenter Dr Punam Krishan, who took him to her hone town of Glasgow this week. And as part of the Scottish experience, Gorka got to try on a kilt.

But while he undoubtedly looked VERY dashing in tartan, it was Gorka's dance outfit that really thrilled the fans.

He and Dr Punam danced a foxtrot this week, to the Shania Twain hit, Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

And Gorka's mesh T-shirt and PVC trousers sent him to the top of the trending topics on X as soon as he took to the dancefloor.

The fans absolutely LOVED it,

In fact, they declared whoever had dressed Gorka for tonight's show, the real winner!

Head just Shirley Ballas said Punam had a dynamic personality (Image credit: BBC)

Give who ever dressed Gorka this week a bloody medal 🥵🥵🥵 #strictlySeptember 28, 2024

Thank you to whoever designed Gorka’s outfit #StrictlySeptember 28, 2024

Just need a cold shower#Strictly(Punam is lovely too isn't she?)September 28, 2024

Some flustered fans even said they needed a cold shower to recover from the sight of Gorka in his outfit! And others begged him to wear it again next week!

Phew!

Will Gorka's T-shirt be enough to keep him and Dr Punam in the competition? (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Purely to save the BBC money, I think #Gorka should re-use this outfit every week.#StrictlySeptember 28, 2024

The person who the fans want to thank is Strictly costume designer, Vicky Gill, who one delighted viewer said "should be knighted" for Gorka's outfit!

Vicky Gill should be knighted for services to women for this look 😍 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #Gorka pic.twitter.com/kHVElHGHuoSeptember 28, 2024

Everybody say thank you Vicky Gill #strictly pic.twitter.com/wDXkb4ZwqjSeptember 28, 2024

Punam and Gorka are currently third from bottom of the leader board, but we all know that once the public start voting, anything can happen!

We'll find out who's going to be eliminated in tomorrow night's results show on BBC One at 7.15pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.