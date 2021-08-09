'Strictly Come Dancing' confirms 'Dragons' Den' star Sara Davies is joining the line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed another contestant, confirming that Dragons' Den star Sara Davies will be joining the 2021 line-up. The news was publicly announced during Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain.

Speaking about the opportunity, Sara said: "My mam and dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.

"The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!"

She added that she was looking forward to ballroom routines the most, such as the waltz because of the "floaty dresses" that women wear on the show. But of course, it's too early to know which dances Sara will be taking part in just yet!

Sara has been part of Dragon's Den since 2019, making her the youngest ever dragon on the panel of entrepreneurs on the BBC series. She's the founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion, a company she started while she was a student at the University of York.

The entrepreneur will be joining Robert Webb, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson, AJ Odudu and Tom Fletcher for this series, with more names expected to be confirmed soon.

Sara's involvement in the show was also confirmed on the programme's official Twitter account, where they wrote: "Performing on #Strictly is her major investment for 2021. Dragon Sara Davies is making the jump from the Den to the dancefloor!"

Performing on #Strictly is her major investment for 2021. Dragon Sara Davies is making the jump from the Den to the dancefloor! ✨ @SaraDaviesCC 👉https://t.co/zN1IRCgWfW pic.twitter.com/PRtaRwbu78August 9, 2021 See more

Strictly fans are eagerly awaiting a confirmed release date for the 2021 competition, but we do know it's coming later this year and will be judged by regulars Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Oti Mabuse, as well as stand-in host Anton du Beke who will be judging instead of dancing this series.