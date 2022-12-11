Strictly Come Dancing fans all have the same complaint about "miserable" Shirley Ballas

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been sharing their concerns about head judge Shirley Ballas in tonight's semi-final show.

They're worried that Shirley has been especially bad-tempered during the semi-final and they have taken to social media to share their theories about why she's been so prickly!

Shirley was quite fussy in her judging this evening (Image credit: BBC)

Shirley was a harsh judge during the semi-final, picking up on small mistakes and being particularly critical.

And she even snapped at the audience when she booed her critiques!

Shirley was very picky about Hamza's dancing (Image credit: BBC)

When fan fave Hamza Yassin took to the floor with his partner Jowita Przystal for their second dance of the night - a waltz - the viewers loved the sweet choreography.

The fans loved Hamza's dance (Image credit: BBC)

But Shirley attracted the wrath of the audience when she said Hamza was "twisted".

The crowd booed, and Ms Ballas stood up for herself!

"Let's learn," she said. "We can't just give 10s out if it's not right!"

She's got a point, we suppose!

And she did add that she thought Hamza "absolutely" belonged in the final.

But the fans weren't impressed with Shirley's critiques.

What's eating Shirley tonight??? #StrictlyDecember 11, 2022

Shirley does seem a little grumpy today #StrictlyDecember 11, 2022

Some viewers wondered what had made Shirley so "grumpy" in tonight's show. While others pondered whether she'd got out of bed on the wrong side!

Boy did Shirley get out of the wrong side of the bed today she's been miserable tonight… #StrictlyDecember 11, 2022

Oh my god what did they put in Shirley's tea, she's being so harsh #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/N4rp0LSWpLDecember 11, 2022

But some viewers pointed out that it is the semi-final and the contestants would benefit from listening to Shirley's "constructive feedback".

Where's the fun in that, though, eh?

Why is Shirley giving constructive feedback getting everyone's back up? It's the semi-final, now is the right time to expect better from the dancers.#Strictly #SCDDecember 11, 2022

In the end, Shirley awarded Hamza a 9 for his waltz, just as Craig and Anton did. Motsi gave him a 10, bringing his total to 37.

So, no matter how harsh she was in her judging, she clearly enjoyed the dance.

Will Hamza and Jowita make it through to the final?

And will Shirley be more chipper in next week's grand finale?!