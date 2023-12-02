Strictly Come Dancing fans convinced there's 'no point' to the competition now!

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing viewers don't know what's going on!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrity line up
Strictly Come Dancing viewers are totally confused about what's going on in this week's shows!

Things have been thrown into chaos after celebrity Nigel Harman injured himself in training and had to pull out of the competition.

Nigel, who was dancing with professional Katya Jones, was forced to withdraw after injuring his ribs - and he was devastated about it!

At the beginning of this week's musicals-themed show, presenters Claudia and Tess announced that Nigel wouldn't be dancing.

And they explained that so late in the competition, there would be no elimination this week.

Which sent viewers into a frenzy of CONFUSION!

Nigel and Katya

Some fans were a bit annoyed about this latest change to the show.

"No point watching," said one disgruntled viewer.

"No public vote?" asked another. "What on earth is the point of the show tonight then?"

Though another viewer did say it was the "right decision".

Nigel and Katya

Other fans were wondering what would happen with tomorrow evening's results show, if there are results to announce!

And, of course, there won't be a dance off, either.

"Tomorrow night's results show is practically redundant," said one fan, before going on to suggest that Claudia could become the star of her own singing show!

We'd definitely watch that!

At the end of the competition, though, Claudia confirmed there would be a results show as normal featuring a professionals group dance and a performance by Joss Stone.

Nigel's withdrawal wasn't the only eventful aspect to tonight's show.

Fans of actor Layton Williams were DELIGHTED when his paso doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge, won him and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin the first 40 of the series!

And the viewers were thrilled to spot Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the Marvel films, in the audience, along with co-star Zawe Ashton.

After so much action, perhaps it's a good thing that tomorrow evening's results show will be more 'low key'...

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow evening on BBC One at 7.20pm.

