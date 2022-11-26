Strictly Come Dancing viewers distracted by one "awful" thing during Molly's tango

Strictly Come Dancing fans all had the same complaint after the dance

Strictly Come Dancing logo
(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were quick to complain about an "awful" distraction during this evening's show.

In fact they said it was so bad, they couldn't concentrate when Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu took to the floor.

So what was it that left the fans so annoyed?

The audience clapping along with the music! 

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu dance a tango

Molly wowed the judges and the viewers with her dance - but the audience proved distracting (Image credit: BBC)

Molly and Carlos danced their tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. And the audience joyfully clapped along.

The fans and the judges all enjoyed the dramatic dance, and Molly's brother, Billy, who was in the audience gave it the thumbs up, too.

Molly and Carlos dance a fierce tango

Molly's dance was fierce! (Image credit: BBC)

Judge Motsi Mabuse said: "Well done, girl," to a delighted Molly.

While head judge Shirley Ballas praised both Molly's "positivity" and Carlos's "brilliant" choreography.

But the audience participation throughout the Strictly version of Bad Guy left the viewers fuming!

Molly and Carlos dance their tango

The viewers were distracted by the audience clapping along to the music  (Image credit: BBC)
The viewers loved the dance and took to social media to compliment Molly's performance, and her partner Carlos's excellent choreography.

And it was clear the audience in the studio were enjoying it too because they joined in with gusto, clapping along to the music.

But many fans complained that the noisy "inane" clapping distracted from the "great dance" 

Some fans even said they couldn't concentrate on watching the tango because of the clapping. 

How annoying!

The viewers might have been distracted by the loud audience participation, but the judges weren't. 

They awarded Molly three 9s and an 8 (from Craig Revel Horwood, of course!) which is a total of 35.

Molly and Carlos get their scores for the tango

Molly and Carlos scooped 35 for their tango (Image credit: BBC)

Will that be enough to save Molly and Carlos from this week's dance off? We hope so!

