Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals she's been nominated for a BAFTA

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed she's been nominated for a BAFTA, alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The duo has been nominated in BAFTA's Must See Moment category, where they select six of the best TV moments from the past year, and the general public are encouraged to vote for their winner.

During their Strictly 2021 stint, Rose and Giovanni wowed audiences on a number of occasions, but it was their poignant silent dance to Symphony that has been nominated, with BAFTA tweeting that it "blew them away".

Sharing the exciting news on her own Twitter account, Rose Ayling-Ellis wrote: "Arghhhhhhhhh!!!! Thank you so much".

Arghhhhhhhhh!!!! Thank you so much 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/z683V1ZmoVMarch 23, 2022 See more

The actress also shared a social media clip from BBC Breakfast, were her Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice spoke about his reaction to being nominated, and why he thought the dance was so special.

He revealed: "It was more than just a dance and sixteen seconds of silence, for us it was more, 'show what Rose feels every single week' And I think since we did that moment, people have realised how difficult it was for Rose dancing. It was definitely special."

‘It was more than just a dance’Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice's silent routine with his partner Rose Ayling-Ellis has been nominated for the ‘must-see moment’ at the BAFTA TV Awards. He tells #BBCBreakfast why he believes it is so special. https://t.co/7yeiq7aMDN pic.twitter.com/jxdYlsXunGMarch 23, 2022 See more

It's a tough competition this year, as plenty of iconic TV moments have been chosen for the Must See Moment category. 2021 was a big year for on-screen moments, and this poignant Strictly dance is up against a diverse range of other programmes and people.

Rose and Giovanni are up against Adele reuniting with her English teacher during An Audience with Adele, Ant and Dec's political jibes on I'm A Celebrity, Squid Game's horrifying Red Light Green Light sequence, Bimini's performance on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Colin's devastating AIDs diagnosis on It's A Sin.

But there can only be one winner, and TV fans can vote for their favourite moment by going to the Virgin Media website. Voting closes 19 April 2022 at 5pm, and there's a chance one lucky viewer will win a special prize too.

According to the site, voters could win two balcony tickets to watch the 2022 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards on 8th May, a one-night stay for two including breakfast at five-star hotel Sea Containers (including travel), a strut down the red carpet, drinks and canapés reception at Skylon, Southbank Centre and finally, an exclusive birds-eye view of the red carpet to spot the stars as they arrive.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your vote in for your favourite!