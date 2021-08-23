‘Succession’ season three sets October return on HBO

The long wait for Succession season three is almost over, as the HBO show shared via Twitter that it will debut in October. No specific date was given, but we can expect that it will occupy its usual Sunday at 9 p.m. time slot, so that whittles things down a bit.

The tweet is simple and blunt — featuring a picture of Brian Cox’s Logan Roy peering menacingly from a table and just the word “October.” It’s reminiscent of the moment from season one of the show when Logan shook everything up when he declared “I’m back” and immediately regained power following his stroke.

October. pic.twitter.com/1kNnfr13WaAugust 23, 2021 See more

By the time Succession season three kicks off it will have been two years since the show premiered its last episode. A large reason for that wait was the pandemic, as production for season three was delayed until fall 2020.

So what can we expect from season three? SPOILER ALERT for anyone not caught up yet. Season two memorably ended with Kendall’s shocking press conference where he was expected to accept the blame (and potential jail time) for the cruise scandal at Waystar | Royco as Logan told him to do. Instead, he decided to reveal Logan’s role in it all, reclaiming the fire that had seemingly been extinguished all season.

The reaction to that move will be the starting point for season three, along with the usual machinations of the Roys, including Shiv’s continued pursuit of power, Roman’s mix of depravity and growing business acumen, and however you want to describe the friendship between Tom and cousin Greg. Watch the season three trailer below for a tease at what’s in store for this season.

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. The cast is led by Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Matthew Macfayden as Tom, Nicholas Braun as Greg, Alan Ruck as Connor and J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman. There are also some exciting additions to the season three cast, including Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Jihae Kim and Linda Emond.

To watch Succession, you must have an HBO account. You can get this a couple of ways. First, by adding HBO to your cable subscription package, or by signing up for the HBO Max streaming service. The streaming service airs all HBO content essentially live, as well as features a library of HBO’s best original programming and other classic TV shows and movies including Friends, Sesame Street, DC superhero movies and more.

There are two HBO Max plans available to consumers. The first is the $14.99 ad-free version, which offers HBO Max’s full features and includes access to Warner Bros. 2021 slate of movies that are premiering the same day on the streaming service (for the first 30 days) as theaters at no additional cost. The other is the $9.99 ad-supported version, which has all the content of the $14.99 version (except same-day WB movies), but a couple of extra frills missing (i.e. 4K, offline downloads).

For Succession fans in the U.K., the third season will be available to watch on either Sky Atlantic of NOW, but its official release date is still TBD.