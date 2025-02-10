Super Bowl helps this 99% Rotten Tomatoes classic into Netflix's Top 10 as remake teased

One of the big new movie trailers that aired during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, was for the live action remake of How to Train Your Dragon. It must have gotten people excited and nostalgic, because the original animated movie and its sequel, How to Train Your Dragon and How to Train Your Dragon 2, have been rising up the Netflix Top 10 viewing chart in the US these last couple of days.

As of Monday, February 10, the day after the Super Bowl, How to Train Your Dragon is the seventh most-watched movie in the US, while How to Train Your Dragon 2 is one better, coming in at sixth. That’s up two spots for How to Train Your Dragon 2 and three spots for How to Train Your Dragon from February 8 after it had not been in the top 10 thus far in February. The fact that the How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie was expected to be among the Super Bowl movie trailers may have helped the movies’ rise.

How to Train Your Dragon is one of the most acclaimed animated franchises of the last 15 years. The movie, based on Cressida Cowell’s book, follows a young Viking named Hiccup who befriends a dragon named Toothless, going against his culture’s tradition of hunting them. Premiering in 2010, How to Train Your Dragon has a 99% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes , finished in the top 10 of year-end box office in the US and was nominated for two Oscars (Best Animated Feature, which it lost to Toy Story 3, and Best Original Score, losing to The Social Network; tough competition).

Continuing Hiccup and Toothless’ adventure was How to Train Your Dragon 2 in 2014, which was also “ Certified Fresh ” with a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for Oscar’s Best Animated Feature (again, didn’t win).

A third How to Train Your Dragon movie was released in 2019, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, but that is not currently available to stream on any major platform.

The original voice cast of How to Train Your Dragon included Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller and Craig Ferguson. Taking over their roles in the live-action remake are Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn and Nick Frost. There is a holdover from the original voice cast and the live-action remake, Gerard Butler, who reprises his role as Stoick. Meanwhile, Dean DeBlois, who directed all three of the animated movies, makes his live-action directing debut with the remake.

You can stream How to Train Your Dragon on Netflix and Max in the US right now, while Netflix is the only place to stream How to Train Your Dragon 2. In the UK, How to Train Your Dragon is available via digital on-demand, while the sequel is streaming on Prime Video.

The How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake premieres exclusively in movie theaters on June 13. In case you missed it, here's the How to Train Your Dragon Super Bowl trailer: