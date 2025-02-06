Super Bowl movie trailers we're expecting to see during the big game

When we think of Super Bowl commercials we’re often thinking about funny ads promoting a product, but in recent years the breaks in between the game action have also become a place for movies to grab audiences’ attention of what’s coming soon to their local movie theater (or streamer). That will continue this year, as we are expecting a number of Super Bowl movie trailers to be shown on Sunday, February 9, for big upcoming movies like Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and other 2025 new movies.

Deadline reported that Disney, Paramount and Universal Pictures have purchased 30-second spots for Super Bowl LIX. While there’s no official word on what movies from these studios are going to be previewed during the game, we can make some strong educated guesses.

Here’s a rundown of the most likely Super Bowl movie trailers you’re going to see:

Elio

(Image credit: Pixar)

The next movie from heralded animation studio Pixar, Elio is the story of a young boy who finds himself on an adventure of intergalactic proportions when he is abducted by a group of aliens. Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil and Shirley Henderson are among the voice cast for the movie. The first trailer for Elio premiered a couple of months ago, so it will be interesting to see if a Super Bowl spot will showcase any new footage ahead of the movie’s June 13 release date.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image credit: Marvel)

Premiering its first teaser trailer just days ahead of the big game, it seems like a pretty good bet that Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Step is going to be among the movie trailers shown on Super Bowl Sunday. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as the family of superheroes that are making their official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. I wouldn’t expect anything too different than what we got in the initial teaser, though Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer was surprisingly absent in the official tease, so it would be fun if she made her debut.

How to Train Your Dragon

Mason Thames in How to Train Your Dragon (Image credit: DreamWorks)

Many probably didn’t think we needed a How to Train Your Dragon live action movie, but the first trailer released two months ago certainly got a lot of people excited for the movie. Set to be one of Universal’s big summer movies (releasing on June 13), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some new footage to ratchet that excitement up some more.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Dinosaurs are likely also on the table for Super Bowl movie trailers, as Jurassic World Rebirth debuted its first trailer this past week and should feature a tease at some point during the game broadcast. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali star in this continuation of the long-running franchise that picks up a few years after Jurassic World Dominion and with a whole swath of new characters.

Lilo & Stitch

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Lilo & Stitch could be another Disney title to get a quick preview during the game. Seeing as Stitch is such a trouble maker, it could be fun to see what kind of mayhem Stitch could cause related to the Super Bowl, which would be reminiscent of the original animated movie’s trailer that saw Stitch pop up in other classic Disney movies.

M3GAN 2.0

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Having already shown up during the 2025 Grammy Awards, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the dancing android M3GAN make a stop at the Super Bowl as well. Whether or not it would be the same teaser that was shown during the Grammys or if we’d get a peek at some additional footage is unknown, but after being a breakout hit in 2023, M3GAN 2.0 wants to build off that success, and Super Bowl-sized platform is a good place to start.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The last two Mission: Impossible movies — Fallout and Dead Reckoning — premiered trailers during the Super Bowls ahead of their release, so there’s every expectation that tradition will continue with Super Bowl LIX ahead of the eighth franchise entry, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, premiering on May 23. What better way to get people excited for what could be Cruise’s final mission than by previewing the next big stunt he’s going to pull off.

Novocaine

Jack Quaid in Novocaine (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

A lot of these movies are already well-established brands, but should Novocaine get a Super Bowl trailer it could really lift the movie's profile. The action comedy stars Jack Quaid as a bank employee who has a medical condition that causes him not to feel pain. That’s a bonus as he goes to great lengths to rescue the girl he’s been dating. With a March 14 release date, a trailer could have a lot of viewers add Novocaine to their must-see list.

Smurfs

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Smurfs may be small, but their latest movie seems poised to get a big debut with a teaser trailer during the Super Bowl. This adaptation of the classic cartoon series features Rihanna, Hannah Waddingham, Natasha Lyonne, Dan Levy, Kurt Russell, John Goodman, Nick Offerman, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll and more as part of the cast. With a teaser premiering just days ahead of the game, all signs point to the Smurfs popping up once again on Sunday.

Snow White

Rachel Zegler in Snow White (Image credit: Disney)

Rounding out the animated classics getting a live action remake in 2025, Snow White also seems poised to make an appearance during the Super Bowl. Rachel Zegler stars as the titular princess while Gal Gadot stars as the evil queen. With a March 21 release date, Disney is going to want to drum up some more attention for the remake of its first-ever animated movie.

Thunderbolts

David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell in Thunderbolts (Image credit: Marvel)

According to the Deadline report, Disney is planning to spotlight two of its three 2025 Marvel movies during the Super Bowl. It would make a lot of sense for Captain America: Brave New World to be one of the two as a final push ahead of the movie’s February 14 release date, most audiences are probably pretty aware of that one. Instead this could be a chance to get them excited for what’s next, Thunderbolts, which stars Florence Pugh and other Marvel “villains” getting to be the stars of their own movie.

Watch Super Bowl LIX (and likely these movie trailers) on Sunday, February 9, on Fox starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT. All trailers should be available online ahead of or after their airing during the game.