Dinosaurs learn new tricks in Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, plus tickets now on sale

In the Jurassic Park/World franchise, we’ve seen dinosaurs learn how to open doors, be trained to run alongside a motorcycle and even have a raptor and a T-Rex work together to beat an even bigger dinosaur. But as the latest Jurassic World: Dominion trailer shows, you can always teach a dinosaur a new trick.

The trailer is the main attraction, but fans may also be excited to know that they can purchase advance tickets for Jurassic World: Dominion, which releases on June 10. The movie is going to premiere exclusively in movie theaters, with it expected to be at least 45 days before it makes it way to streaming/digital on-demand.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the concluding chapter in the Jurassic era. The story takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed. Per the official synopsis: "Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures."

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to close out their Jurassic trilogy, but they will be joined by the franchise’s original stars, Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm. Also starring are DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott and BD Wong.

Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to be a major summer blockbuster and the new trailer practically assures viewers that it will be the biggest Jurassic movie yet — featuring the biggest carnivore the world has ever seen, per Neill’s Alan Grant. Some other highlights include Blue’s raptor baby, Chris Pratt’s interactions with Goldblum and company and a new breed of raptor that can apparently swim. Watch the full trailer right here.

If you want to rewatch any of the movies from the Jurassic franchise before Jurassic World: Dominion, you can do so online. The original Jurassic Park trilogy are all available to stream on HBO Max, while 2015’s Jurassic World is available for digital rental and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is available with Hulu premium access.