Surviving the Handsome Devil tells the story of the woman who unknowingly dated serial killer Bruce Lindahl

"Surviving the Handsome Devil," the penultimate episode of the true crime docuseries People Magazine Investigates: Surviving A Serial Killer, tells the shocking true story of Chicago serial killer Bruce Lindahl and the women who survived encounters with the dangerous criminal.

"In the suburbs of Chicago, a handsome man with searing blue eyes turns out to be a bloodthirsty monster hiding in plain sight and attacking young women at will. However, it takes decades for the survivors to discover that Bruce Lindahl is a serial killer," reads the official episode synopsis. "Now, Sherry Hopson and Annette Lazar come forward to discuss coming face-to-face with the cold-blooded killer."

Per People Magazine, Lindahl, the killer at the center of the episode, is known to have killed at least four people, though the true number could be much higher. The criminal, who died in 1981 after murdering an 18-year-old man, also committed multiple sexual assaults.

To tune into this week's harrowing edition of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving A Serial Killer—which airs tonight, Sunday, June 2 at 9pm Eastern Time—you're going to need access to Investigation Discovery. Handily, ID is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Folks with a Max subscription will also be able to stream the docuseries, which will air its finale episode next Sunday, June 9.

The six-episode docuseries “takes back the narrative of [survivors'] lives by sharing the disturbing yet empowering accounts of how they escaped the clutches of a serial killer," reads a press release by Investigation Discovery. Each episode includes interviews with the survivors, their family members and law enforcement, and shows how they all “piece together the emotional, shocking, and exclusive stories that finally brought serial killers to justice.”

Check out the trailer for People Magazine Investigates: Surviving A Serial Killer before watching the penultimate installment of the true-crime series tonight on ID.