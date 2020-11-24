Taylor Swift's 'folklore: the long pond studio sessions' is a Disney Plus exclusive

Taylor Swift delivered a surprise eighth album in July 2020. Dubbed "Folklore," she worked with Aaron Dessner of The National and Jack Antonoff of Fun and Bleachers. But due to it being in the time of COVID, they never actually worked in the same room together.

We'll now get our first look at the trio, though, with folklore: the long pond studio sessions — an exclusive on Disney+ that drops Nov. 25. They'll be joined by Bon Iver's Justin Vernon for the performance, and they will rip through all 17 songs.

There also will be a good deal of talking, with Swift & Co. talking about the songs themselves, the state of the world as they recorded remotely ,and everyting in between.

