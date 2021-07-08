'The Apprentice' reveals Claude Littner to take a break after an accident

The Apprentice will welcome former winner Tim Campbell to the boardroom to cover for series regular Claude Littner, who is taking time out to recover from an operation earlier this year following a cycling accident.

Confirming the news, Lord Sugar says: "Claude has been part of the series since the beginning and is leaving an important boardroom chair to temporarily fill. I’ve been speaking to him regularly about his recovery, and of course, hope we see him back in the boardroom very soon. In the meantime, my former winner Tim Campbell will step into Claude’s seat and be my eyes and ears as the candidates face a tough set of business challenges in the upcoming series."

Tim Campbell won the very first series of The Apprentice, so he's no stranger to the inner workings of the series. After working for Lord Sugar's company for two years, he went on to found the Bright Ideas Trust, a charity that helps young people to set up their own businesses. He received an MBE in 2012 and now runs his own digital marketing agency, Marketing Runner.

Speaking about his new role, he added: "I’m excited to be looking after Claude’s boardroom chair while he recuperates and look forward to seeing what the candidates come up with on this year’s tasks. I was saddened by the circumstances which led to getting the call from Lord Sugar, but having been on the show myself, I know the hard work that goes into it — so I didn’t take the decision lightly. I wish Claude the very best as he recovers."

Following the news, Claude Littner took to Twitter to thank those involved in his operation and subsequent care, writing: "Massive thanks to my plastic surgeon Matt Ives & orthopaedic surgeon Ian Sinha for care & brilliant surgery, also the wonderful nurses at St Mary's Hospital trauma unit."

The Apprentice won't return this year and has instead been pushed back to 2022. More details about the new series will be confirmed in due course, but unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic meant that filming was disrupted, so a 2021 release wasn't possible.

Series 12 of The Apprentice is currently available on demand via BBC iPlayer.