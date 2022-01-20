‘The Batman’ runtime makes it one of the longest superhero movies ever

Get ready to spend plenty of time with the caped crusader in the upcoming movie The Batman, as the Robert Pattison-starring superhero movie is said to be one of the longest entries for the genre on the big screen yet.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that The Batman currently has a running time of two hours and 55 minutes (that includes about eight minutes of credits). For comparison, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight ran two hours and 32 minutes, while his trilogy capper The Dark Knight Rises ran two hours and 44 minutes. If this is indeed the final runtime, The Batman will be second to Avengers: Endgame in overall runtime for a superhero movie that has played in theaters.

I make that qualification because if we want to be technical, the longest superhero movie to date would be Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which ran a gargantuan four hours and two minutes when all was said and done. Of course, that movie was a streaming exclusive on HBO Max. The version of Justice League that made it to movie theaters was two hours.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, who is in his second year of crime fighting when the story of the movie begins. While facing a serial killer known as the Riddler, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his family.

The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, isn’t going to be the only classic Batman villain making an appearance. Colin Farrell is on board to play the Penguin, John Turturro is playing Carmine Falcone and Zoë Kravitz is taking on the role of Catwoman, though she and Batman appear to have a tenuous partnership in The Batman. Additional cast includes Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

The Batman is written and directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield) and will play exclusively in movie theaters starting March 4. Check out the trailer below.