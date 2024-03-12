The BBC finally confirms the future of Shetland with a huge announcement

After a hugely successful Shetland season 8 that aired last year, there is great news for fans who have been desperate to know if we're getting another series of the critically acclaimed crime drama.

It has been announced today, Tuesday, March 12, that the show, which was originally based on award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, has been recommissioned by the BBC for not one, but two new series.

And, in more exciting news, Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell will be reprising their roles as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh as filming resumes on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland this month for Shetland season 9.

Tosh and Calder proved to be a crime-fighting dream team. (Image credit: BBC)

The new series will also see the return of series regulars Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora).

Speaking of the new series, Ashley Jensen revealed: “I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder.

"The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue. The Shetland Isles are breathtaking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

Alison O’Donnell added: "I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started. I'm really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways.

"That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true. Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that. I can't wait to see what Paul and the team have in store for us next."

Calder and Tosh were faced with some grim discoveries on season 8. (Image credit: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Mark Mainz)

Shetland season 8 saw Ashley Jensen join the show as DI Ruth Calder following Douglas Henshall's departure at the end of season 7, and it wasn't long before she teamed up with show regular Alison O'Donnell as Tosh to investigate the mysterious death of Ellen Quinn, a vulnerable witness to a gangland murder.

Shetland is loved by millions of fans with last year’s series averaging 7.0 million viewers and in Scotland, Shetland was the second biggest drama of the year across all channels and streamers, following closely behind Happy Valley season 3.