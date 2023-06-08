The Blacklist season 10: is Blair Foster going to take down the task force?

With The Blacklist season 10 continuing on with the final few episodes of the season, there are two pressing questions that still rattle around in the minds of fans.

First, is Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) still alive? While the character was seemingly murdered at the end of season 8, many loyal viewers have always believed that there was more to the story. Although this question lends itself more to conspiracy theory, plenty of people will be on Elizabeth watch until the last moments of the series finale.

The other question at hand though is will Representative Arthur Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore) proves successful in taking down the task force? For the past few episodes, he's been on a mission to disband the bunch led by Reddington (James Spader) and Cooper (Harry Lennix). He almost made a major stride in accomplishing that goal in the episode titled "Blair Foster" that aired on Thursday, June 1.

Unfortunately for Hudson, a judge rejected his request to force Cooper's team to hand over documents highlighting their budgetary spending and information on criminals they're pursuing. Additionally, Hudson's partner in trying to get the task force shut down, Senator Clayton Dorf (Wayne Duvall), resigned from politics, leaving Hudson on his own and without much of a surefire strategy moving forward.

Then in the last few minutes of the episode, the DC Fixer, Blair Foster (Francie Swift), who ironically was responsible for getting Dorf to resign and back off his witch hunt, called Hudson offering to hand over information. Could this information be what Hudson needs to take down Reddington and company?

Considering the dirt she knows on high-profile politicians and criminals — possibly. However, that's yet to be seen as the episode ended. Fans should expect to see more on this in the episode airing Thursday, June 8, titled "The Morgana Logistics Corporation."

Now the synopsis of the episode reads as follows:



"The task force encounters a ring of fraudulent companies shipping contraband around the world. Congressman Hudson's investigation escalates when he recruits help from within the FBI."

As you can see, there's no mention of Blair Foster. That doesn't mean she hasn't already met with Hudson or will meet with Hudson to go over this mysterious intel and hand him his metaphorical silver bullet.

We should also probably raise the possibility that Foster could be on Reddington's payroll. So far, he's not really shown much concern for the task force coming to an end, despite Cooper stressing the severity of their current predicament. Perhaps Reddington is keeping a cool head because he already has a plan involving Foster setting up Hudson for a big fall in motion.

Be sure to watch an all-new episode of The Blacklist season 10 on Thursday, June 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. It becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.