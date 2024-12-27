The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of December 30: Brooke reveals her plan

After a tense holiday celebration, the Forresters are still hoping to get their company back while Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) start looking to the future. Will it be a happy New Year? Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of December 30.

Take a look at the preview of what's coming up for the week of December 30 on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Looking ahead to next week, Will (Crew Morrow) is going to rush to Electra's (Laneya Grace) aide, on a motorcycle no less. He's not going to stop until he saves her from Remy (Christian Weissman), but he's putting himself in grave danger because Remy is unhinged. There's also a very good possibility that Will is about to have a falling out with Katie (Heather Tom) given that she fired Electra without questioning the source of the photos. And speaking of Remy, he's hunting for Electra and he's not going to stop until he finds her now that she knows the truth.

And while Will is trying to save Electra, his father is going to be trying to save Luna (Lisa Yamada). After discovering that she's been beaten up in prison, Bill (Don Diamont) won't be able to turn his back on the young woman he once considered a daughter, even if she's a cold-blooded murderer. The problem, of course, is that Luna has been angling to get Bill back into her life and we're pretty sure she got beat up on purpose so that she could weasel her way back into his good graces. Tread lightly, Bill!

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) can be seen telling Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will do everything in her power to get back with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), so when Brooke finally has the chance to explain her plan to Ridge, will he listen? It's going to be tricky because Ridge might interpret Brooke's plan to return the company to his family as a scheme, and that's where she might rely on Zende (Delon De Metz) to help convince him that she means what she's saying.

Without doubt, there's a lot happening on The Bold and the Beautiful and it looks like the drama is going to continue full speed ahead into 2025!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.