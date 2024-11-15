The Bold and the Beautiful preview: week of November 18: a Forrester takeover?

The battle lines have been drawn and things are about to get ugly in the battle between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Forrester Creations. Let's look at the preview of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of November 18.

Things have gone from bad to worse after Hope was fired from Forrester Creations. Carter has been pleading for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to change Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) mind about her decision to cancel Hope's line, but not only has Ridge dug in his heels and continued to support Steffy, the father-daughter duo have also issued warnings to Carter about his position in the company. Now Carter is ready to fight for what he believes is right, and he's not going to stop until he gets his revenge.

Take a look at the preview of what's coming up for the week of November 18 on The Bold and the Beautiful:

#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/rl5fD0pVndNovember 15, 2024

Of course, as soon as Carter announces his plot to take down Forrester Creations and take over the company, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is there to hear it. Now Brooke is in a major pickle; does she support Hope and Carter's plan, or does she give a head's up to Ridge to warn him about what's coming? It's an interesting place for Brooke to be in given that she wants Ridge to support Hope instead of Steffy; if she doesn't warn him, it kind of makes her out to be just as bad as he is in her own way.

And we have to talk about Electra (Laneya Grace) having lunch at Il Giardino with the guy who has been looking at the press release online in his darkened room with photos of her on all the walls. We know that this mystery man's name is Remy and he's played by Christian Weissmann. But in the clip, it looks like she's happy to see him, which makes us wonder about this past she's trying to escape. What does this mean for her blossoming relationship with Will (Crew Morrow)?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.