The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: battle lines being drawn?

It looks like the battle lines are being drawn on The Bold and the Beautiful as family members either support — or don’t support — Ridge’s decision.

We’ve talked before about the possible civil war brewing among the Forresters as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) initially made the decision to remove his father from life support. He eventually rescinded the decision after Finn (Tanner Novlan) offered a potential treatment for Eric (John McCook), but there are members of the family who haven’t forgotten what he did.

Thorne (Windsor Harmon) was outraged by Ridge’s decision, as were Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Now we’re learning that Zende (Delon De Metz) was equally outraged by Ridge’s decision. He already felt left out of the fashion challenge and now he’s feeling even more like an outsider after Ridge tried to pull the plug on his grandfather.

Interestingly, though, RJ (Joshua Hoffman) came to Ridge’s defense, telling Zende that Ridge was only doing what Eric asked of him.

The tension between Eric’s grandchildren was even more palpable as they disagreed on Ridge’s handling of the whole thing, with Zende asserting that Ridge is taking the medical power of attorney too far.

Things are only going to get worse now that Ridge has decided that he should finish Eric’s newest line — with RJ at his side. Zende already called out the nepotism that saw RJ working with Eric even though RJ lacked design experience, and this latest move will only serve to deepen the divide.

Ridge needs to tread very carefully with the family at this point. He is still battling over his decision to allow the treatment and he’s concerned that if Eric doesn’t pull through, it will be his fault for allowing the procedure in the first place. His frustration is understandable, but the last thing he needs to do is to stir up tension between RJ and Zende by choosing RJ to work with him. It will only make things worse for the Forresters moving forward.