The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill shocked by Poppy news?

Bill has no idea that Poppy has been playing fast and loose with the truth on The Bold and the Beautiful, but he's about to learn a whole lot more about the woman he loves and he might discover she hasn't been as forthcoming as he thought. Will this new information change everything for the couple?

Katie (Heather Tom) has been digging for dirt on Poppy (Romy Park) after discovering that Poppy and Luna (Lisa Yamada) moved into the Spencer Estate with Katie's ex, Bill (Don Diamont). Bill is so head-over-heels in love with Poppy and his newly discovered daughter, Luna, that Katie fears he's missing the warning signs.

Bill knows what Poppy has told him, namely that she was afraid to tell him Luna was his daughter and about her relationship with Tom because he'd been stalking her. He accepted these things because he knew she was trying to protect Luna. But what happens when he learns from Katie that Luna was drugged by Poppy's special mints (remember the time he found Luna crying in her apartment?) and that Tom's backpack — the possible smoking gun to solving his murder — was found in Poppy's apartment?

We see two things happening here. Bill values Katie's input, even though he knows that her digging has caused Poppy a lot of distress in recent days. But he won't be able to dismiss the information about Poppy's past drug use and Tom's backpack. He'll likely put his best man, fixer Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), on the job, tasking him with finding as much information as he can about Poppy.

When it comes to Luna, though, protective Girl Dad Bill is going to be very careful. He'll know how upsetting this is and has been for her. Suddenly he'll understand why she'd been crying that day he came to the apartment looking for Poppy, and why Luna was so evasive about what happened. Luna is innocent in all of this. She had no idea these things were going on in her mother's life; all Luna ever wanted was to know who her father was but her mother kept the information from her.

Bill is about to find himself in a very challenging situation as he navigates this new information about Poppy. On the one hand, he'll want to learn everything to protect himself and his family, but he'll also want to see if Katie is wrong about the backpack and Poppy is actually being framed for murder. Bill Spencer is the only one in town with the resources to get to the bottom of this, and we have no doubt he's going to move mountains to get answers.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.