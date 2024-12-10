The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill trapped by Luna the Black Widow?

Even from behind bars, Luna is playing the role of the Black Widow in The Bold and the Beautiful. Will she be able to ensnare Bill in her web of deceit?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) might be in jail for double homicide, but that’s not keeping her from trying to sink her teeth into Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Thus far, she’s been sending him letters from jail and he’s been reading them. She’s begged him to listen to her, that she has been through so much trauma and that’s what pushed her to commit murder (twice). And she’s even trying to convince Bill that he is the only person who can understand her.

To Luna’s shock, Bill showed up at the jail in the December 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s thrilled, but he’s guarded. She told him her sob story and how she feels like she was having an out of body experience when she killed two men. She appealed to his past struggles, trying to find common ground. She’s all teary-eyed and quivering lower lip, recalling how she dealt with her mother bringing men to their house and doing drugs and how it shaped her childhood. Through it all, Bill remained quiet, taking in everything she said.

It’s hard to believe that Bill Spencer, megamillionaire owner of a huge media conglomerate, would even bother showing up to see the young woman who threw his life into turmoil. At the very least, we can’t believe that Bill is there to say hello.

We think Bill went to see Luna in jail to get her to stop writing to him once and for all, but now that he’s there she’s slowly trying to pull him into her web. Luna knows that Bill has a soft side and he was willing to do everything to protect his family and people he cares about, and she’s hoping to find a way to weasel her way back into his life by tugging on his heartstrings.

Before Luna was arrested, and before Poppy (Romy Park) went to jail, they were a very happy family unit. Now Luna has lost her mother’s support and the only person left in her life is Bill. Maybe.

It was jarring to see Luna kiss Bill after her mother was arrested, so we can’t imagine that a relationship is going to come from this. Then again, you never really know. Luna is a talented liar, so she might find a way to wrap Bill around her finger if she keeps chipping away at his resolve.