The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill's kiss and tell?

Things got a little hot during Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy’s (Romy Park) first date on The Bold and the Beautiful. Their impromptu kiss led to the promise of a second date, but Bill might have other things on his mind.

Leave it to Dollar Bill to be such a smooth operator. After telling Poppy that he can’t stop thinking about her and admitting that he did some research on her (and Luna (Lisa Yamada)) online, he moved in for a kiss and a second date with her. But what’s even more interesting is that Bill seems to have done the math, and he knows Luna is around the same age as a child who would have been conceived around the time they met at the music festival.

To many men, this would be a terrifying realization, but Bill doubles down by telling Poppy how much he admires Luna’s work at Forrester Creations and how any man would be lucky to have her as his daughter. It’s almost as if he knows he might be her father and he wants Poppy to know that if she is, he is fine with it.

Now, this could all be a fairytale coming to life for Bill and Poppy — and it’s a fairytale that Luna would love to see for her mom — but is that what Bill’s hoping for? Is he laying the Spencer charm on so thick because he wants Poppy now as much as he wanted her back then? Only time will tell.

In other B&B news, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is frustrated that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is reading into Xander’s warning too much, and when she reveals to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) that Xander is back, it seems to rattle him a bit. This revelation comes hot on the heels of Hope’s (Annika Noelle) rejection of his proposal, and that’s not a good place for him to be in.

Finn decides to tell Hope about Xander, and he’s startled when Hope already knows that Xander was involved in the Baby Beth incident. But when Finn tells him that Xander thinks Thomas murdered Emma, it shakes her to her core. Are troubled waters ahead for Hope and Thomas?