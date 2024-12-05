The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Carter’s not done with Forrester

It might seem like the blowout between The Bold and the Beautiful’s Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) was the end of the coup fallout, but Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is just getting started fighting back against Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Carter still has those LLC papers, and he may be able to make still pull some legal maneuvers that could force Ridge and Steffy out.

If Carter and Hope manage to take control of the company legally, that could push Ridge and Steffy to take extreme action. Both of them blame Hope exclusively for the coup, which is a little insulting. Why do they think that Carter isn’t capable of making up his own mind? Why assume that he is only attempting to take over because she wants him to? Rude.

If Carter does file legal papers and try to take over Forrester Creations, hopefully, he takes into consideration the lengths that Ridge will go to in order to protect Steffy and their control of Forrester. As Ridge’s best friend, Carter should know better than anyone what Ridge is capable of.

Ridge brought in Justin (Aaron D. Spears), hoping to cut off Carter’s legal wrangling, but it may be too late for that. The spoilers indicate that Carter is about to burn his bridges in a spectacular fashion and launch an onslaught that will either get him control of Forrester or send his career crashing down in flames for good.

Justin drops a major bombshell on Ridge just in time for the weekend. It’s possible that Justin will tell Ridge there’s no way to stop the takeover and Ridge and Steffy might really lose Forrester Creations to Carter and Hope.

Hope’s attempt to takeover Forrester Creations with Carter has also put Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in a terrible position. Brooke admits that what Hope did was awful, but she is getting really uncomfortable with the way that Ridge and Steffy are solely blaming Hope for the coup attempt. And they are telling others that Hope is to blame. At the cabin, Brooke and Hope have it out over Hope’s reckless actions and what they’ve done to Brooke’s relationship with Ridge.

But the Forrester Creations drama isn’t the only drama going on. Bill (Don Diamont) gets an unexpected letter from Luna (Lisa Yamada) and shockingly decides to read it.

Whatever was in the letter must be pretty powerful, because he actually goes to the prison to visit her. Luna is thrilled to see him, but what is Bill really doing there? Is he there to try and talk to her seriously or just tell her to stop writing and leave him alone for good?

Luna’s obsession with Bill is only going to get worse if he continues to engage with her, so maybe going to see her wasn’t the best choice. Hopefully, Bill has a plan to keep Luna’s fixation on him under control.