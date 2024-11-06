Is a shocking secret pregnancy coming to The Bold and the Beautiful?

Is a shocking pregnancy coming to The Bold and the Beautiful?

As a relatively new soaps fan, I haven’t been able to experience a super secret pregnancy yet. We came close with Luna (Lisa Yamada) but she wasn’t actually pregnant. But after the past few weeks, I think a secret pregnancy isn’t only due (pun intended) for the sudser, but I think it’s entirely possible.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is still reeling from being fired and her beau, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has promised to avenge the wrongdoings. We think he’s going to craft one mighty lawsuit that could put Hope in power at Forrester Creations and likely give current co-CEO Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the boot .

In the November 5 episode of B&B , Hope begged Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to not reveal her relationship with Carter to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who was coming from the office to explain what happened. Ridge didn’t know that Hope and Carter had already explained everything to Brooke and Brooke believed that telling Ridge about their relationship is the solution to the problem — if Hope and Carter are a couple, then there’s no reason for Hope to pursue Finn (Tanner Novlan), and the reason she was in lingerie was because of him, not Finn.

Hope’s request to keep the relationship a secret is fueled by her desire to protect Carter. She knows that if Steffy finds out about their relationship, then his job could be on the line, too.

That’s where a secret pregnancy could really throw an interesting wrench into The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope and Carter are very into each other and we know that their makeout sessions are moving toward the next step. We think they’ll be successful in hiding their relationship until Hope ends up pregnant with Carter’s baby, and that’s when everyone will find out that the reason he’s been her knight in shining armor is because they’re in love.

The news of Hope’s pregnancy would be quite the surprise, especially because Carter will likely be in the middle of his revenge plot against the Forresters. If he’s still working at Forrester Creations, there’s no doubt that Steffy will confront him about it. But if he suddenly quits and enters into a lawsuit (or an attempt at a hostile takeover), then it will only confirm why he’s doing what he’s doing.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given the hostility between the Forresters and the Logans at the moment, Hope having Carter’s baby would definitely cause a deeper rift; the Logans would be supportive while the Forresters would see the pregnancy as further proof that Carter was only supporting Hope because of his personal feelings for her.

Will Hope end up pregnant? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.