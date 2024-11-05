The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter sues, Hope wins control of Forrester Creations?

Hostile workplace lawsuits are costly things, and when there’s a documented history of harassment it can lead to a heavy payout. Carter keeps vowing to protect Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful, so what if the protective lawyer files a massive lawsuit that ultimately gives Hope control of Forrester Creations?

Given how much workplace harassment training employees have to go through, I have to say that I’m always stunned when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) threatens Hope (Annika Noelle) on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s done it for so long, and she doesn’t care who knows about it.

Things might be changing now that Hope and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are an item. Carter, Forrester Creations’ COO, is a lawyer and financial guru, so there’s no question that in planning his revenge against the company, he knows how much Steffy’s threats could potentially cost. What’s more is that he knows Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is also aware of them, and as Forrester’s co-CEO he has a duty to step in to protect his employees.

Yes, Hope crossed a line with Steffy’s husband, but Steffy’s relentless attacks on Hope around the office are technically illegal given that she has created a hostile work environment. If it goes to court, a judge could find Hope’s firing to be illegal, too, and in awarding damages to Hope it’s possible that Hope could walk away with a majority stake in the company.

It sounds like a stretch, but it’s entirely possible. Carter knows what he’s doing, and he knows that there are enough people who were aware of what Steffy was doing but turned a blind eye to it. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) even encouraged it, and she’s not even an employee of the company in the first place.

We’re not saying that Steffy was wrong in her belief that Hope needs to stay away from her husband, but lately, it really looks like Steffy’s decisions have been guided by grudges and rivalries and that’s not good for business. And in this case, we think it could prove costly if Steffy finds herself booted from the co-CEO position because of those decisions.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.