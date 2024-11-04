The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 4, 2024: Steffy stands by her decision

Steffy stands by her decision while Hope defends herself in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 4, 2024.

We begin this week as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) rushes to the office to pick up Hope (Annika Noelle) in his fancy sports car. Hope tells him she was forced from the building and begs him to get her out of there. He vows that everything will be ok and they share a heated kiss in the parking lot. As she hugs him, he glares at the building.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says she had no choice. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says she wanted her out of the building and she got what she wanted. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) points out that Ridge supported her.

Hope and Carter arrive at Brooke’s house. She tells him she was fired and told to leave the building. She was publicly humiliated. He says he got there as soon as he could. He doesn’t understand what Steffy is thinking but he knows it isn’t right. He vows that they’ll fix this, but she doesn’t know if she wants to go back to Forrester Creations at all. It hasn’t been a good place for her for a while, and right now the only thing that’s going right is her relationship with Carter. Carter, though, says Steffy can’t go using grudges and rivalries to make business decisions. He’s going to fight for her. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and asks what happened. Hope says she was fired. Brooke is shocked.

Steffy says Hope understood what the consequences would be if she crossed the line. She can’t be trusted, and if you can’t be trusted you don’t belong at the company. Taylor asks if Ridge agrees, but he doesn’t say anything.

Brooke wants to know what happened and Hope says Steffy thinks she was trying to seduce Finn but she wasn’t. Hope is grateful that Carter believes her.

Steffy wanted to believe Hope, but after warning her to leave Finn alone she did it anyway. Ridge points out that Hope tried to explain it. Steffy knows it’s going to be hard for him because he lives with Brooke. Charlie the security guard walks in with Hope’s photos that were on the wall and says her security credentials have been revoked. After he leaves, Steffy says she’s not going to change her mind. Taylor wonders if this is going to cause people to choose sides but Steffy remains steadfast.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hope explains the whole story about how she put on the lingerie, thinking of Carter. She heard the door open and assumed it was Carter, who had told her he’d be right back. But it was Finn and when she came out from behind the screen she tripped onto Finn and that’s when Steffy walked in. Brooke points out that Hope was in lingerie. Hope says she tried to explain what happened and she didn’t cross the line, but she knows Steffy will believe what she wants to believe. So Steffy fired her.

Steffy can’t work with anyone who could put her family at risk. Ridge doesn’t understand why Hope would put everything at risk after trying to get the line back. Why she would put it all on the line for a man she can’t have? Taylor says Steffy made the decisions, but Ridge worries about optics. He thinks they need to talk to Katie because she’s in charge of PR. Taylor and Steffy point out that Katie is a Logan. Ridge shuts them down right away. Steffy says they’ll need to inform Carter in case of blowback.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter asks if Hope tried to explain what was going on, but Hope didn’t want to jeopardize Carter’s position at the company by revealing their relationship. She points out that Steffy has already accused her of manipulating Carter, so learning about their relationship would only make things worse for Carter. Hope is trying to spare them the judgment, telling him that she’s trying to protect him and the Forresters can’t find out about him. They never questioned him until he started defending her. Brooke knows Ridge would never let this happen, but Hope says he was standing right there and he ordered her to leave.

Ridge is on the phone, talking to someone about Zende’s email still working. He ends the call and says that he didn’t know that Hope’s email had been shut down. Taylor jumps in and says the decision had to be made, but she knows he’s worried because of Brooke. Steffy loves that Ridge is supporting her and she tells her father to be strong and not let the Logans manipulate him.

Brooke can’t believe that Ridge would do something like that without consulting her first. Hope says he was right here, telling her to leave with Taylor watching over the whole thing. Hope thinks it was like a form of revenge. Brooke is stunned that Taylor was there while Carter maintains that this isn’t right. Hope is in tears, saying how she worked so hard for all those years and now it’s all gone because she tripped. Hope cares about Carter, not Finn. Carter says he warned Ridge about Steffy going too far. He vows not to let them get away with this. “I won’t let them,” he says.