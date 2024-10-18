The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 18, 2024: Steffy questions Carter's motives

Steffy questions Carter’s devotion to Hope’s line in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 18, 2024.

We wrap up the week at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are enjoying a kiss in the office. She needed the kiss after being stressed out by Hope for the Future.

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is praising Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) for standing up for Hope’s (Annika Noelle) line. She thanks him for saying so many nice things about Hope. Hope walks in and smiles at him.

Bill (Don Diamont) jokes that Will (Crew Morrow) is giving advice now. Liam (Scott Clifton) says Will is a wise kid. Bill asks what Liam is thinking when he wants to get back with Hope. Bill points out that his marriage ended long ago, but Liam credits Will for making him rethink things. He loves seeing how his boys are getting along and asks Liam what Will said that makes him want to reconcile.

Finn notes that Carter sounds optimistic, but Steffy says she and Ridge have doubts. Finn is surprised that Carter went to bat for Hope given the budget concerns. It makes Steffy wonder why he’s showing so much interest in her line.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is busy at the bar when Brooke walks in. He’s happy to see her and he notes that she’s not with Ridge and he says Sheila has the day off. She’s there to catch up about Hope.

Now alone, Hope wants to take time to thank Carter for defending her line. He says she deserves it because her line is one of their legacy labels and cutting it would be a mistake. She’s so thrilled, and he suggests that they celebrate at his place, where they can be alone.

Steffy says Carter never makes rash decisions, so his push for Hope’s line doesn’t make sense. Finn thinks he must have a lot of faith in the line. She’s not sure where his dedication is coming from given her line is underperforming, which leads Finn to think that Steffy thinks something else is going on.

Brooke and Deacon share some laughs about being parents. Brooke thinks things are looking up for Hope’s line after the meeting. Deacon knows Steffy has been after the line and he makes an example of how the restaurant was slow but now it’s busy. He thinks the same will happen for Hope. Brooke says Carter is pushing for the line’s success.

Bill laughs as Liam and Will bicker over their lunch meeting and how Liam played wingman. Bill asks how Hope felt when he told her how he feels. Liam admits she didn’t rush into his arms, but he’s not going to give up.

Carter invites Hope into his house, which has been decorated in advance with candles. He’s glad she feels comfortable. She tells him how much she appreciates how he stepped up for her, and he confesses that it’s not just because of the company — he did it because he can’t stop thinking about her.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy tells Finn that Carter basically came to Hope’s rescue. Finn knows the math isn’t adding up but he agrees with her when she says Hope’s line connects with people. She does trust Carter’s judgment, though, so she hopes it all works out. She changes the subject to her “snack” of a husband.

After Bill leaves, Will presses Liam about Hope. He advises his brother to keep working on it. Liam knows he needs to prove to Hope that she’s the only woman for him.

Deacon is thrilled that Ridge’s friend and a top Forrester board member came to Hope’s rescue. Brooke says he came to the meeting prepared, and Deacon can imagine it threw Steffy off. Deacon loves that Hope has Brooke and Carter in her corner.

Hope is in the middle of telling Carter how great he is when she gets a text from Liam. Carter knows Liam wants her back, and Hope admits he asked. But she told him the truth, that she can’t do that. They can raise Beth in two separate households and still have a great family relationship. Carter loves that she’s thinking of Beth, but he points out that she needs to take care of her needs first. He thinks getting back with Liam before exploring other options would be a mistake.

Finn has to go back to work, and Steffy promises to be home soon. He loves spending time with her. They kiss and say they’re never letting each other go.

Deacon says Carter deserves some thanks, and he suggests she tell him to come in for some free pizza. He loves that Hope is thriving now. Brooke says Carter is exactly the support she needs right now.

Will wonders if it matters whose fault it was for the marriage falling apart. Liam thinks that they needed time apart to reflect. Will tells his brother to fight for her before another guy gets her first.

Hope thanks Carter for standing up for her. He heaps praise upon her. He remembers how beautiful she looked in Rome and she says he’s been an inspiration for her too. He’s so easy to talk to and he’s always been a comfort for her over the past year. She knows she’s a divorced mom whose career is in the balance and she’s trying to figure out relationships, and she hasn’t had anyone in her corner and she appreciates their connection. He admits he’s crazy about her, which makes her laugh. He wants his intentions to be clear, and when he asks if it bothers her she says it doesn’t bother her at all. She’s all he can think about. He leans forward and kisses her, which leads to clothing being torn apart until Hope pulls away and says that maybe they shouldn’t do it. He thinks they should, but she is hesitant.