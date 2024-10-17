The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 17, 2024: Bill gets a shock

Bill gets a huge shock as Hope gets support in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 17, 2024.

It’s a new day in LA and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can’t believe Taylor thought she was dying. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is working at his desk and he says he had to keep the secret because Taylor asked him to. Steffy says the healer helped so much, and she jokes about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finding them in that pose. Ridge says he gave Brooke a private explanation of the pose and Steffy says “eww” as Brooke walks in.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) sees a photo of Hope (Annika Noelle) and thinks back to the kiss they shared. He smiles at the thought.

Inside the design office, Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) are looking for a missing thumb drive. She’s flustered because Steffy called a meeting and she knows it’s because her line is in danger. Liam offers to take Beth for the night to help give her some space. Carter walks in and sees Liam, leading Hope to shrug it off.

Bill (Don Diamont) welcomes Will (Crew Morrow) to his office, telling his son that he’s glad he’s there. Will says he has news but he doesn’t think Bill is going to like it. He says it’s not bad news but it’s probably not the kind of news he wants. When Will tells him he got an internship, Bill is elated. But when Will says it’s not at Spencer and that it’s at Forrester Creations, Bill is stunned.

Brooke tells Steffy that she’s glad Taylor is going to be ok, and she knows they’re all happy to have Taylor back. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz) walk in, talking about Hope for the Future. Steffy says they’re waiting for Hope and Carter.

Carter asks about the meeting, and Liam gives Hope a pep talk. Liam says Carter will take care of Hope in the meeting. “Count on it,” Carter tells him.

Will insists that he’s still going to school. Bill says he’s all for it, but he won’t support Will working at Forrester. He doesn’t think Will will learn anything there and he doesn’t want his son getting coffee for people who make clothing. Will says Spencer is interesting, but the girls at Forrester are “outrageous.” Bill asks if he took the internship for the girls, not to make fashion. Will says he’s enjoying his time there. Bill says he didn’t think there was anything Will could tell him that would explain his decision. He laughs and tells Will to come see him when he wants a real job.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope explains that Liam was there about Beth and how he volunteered to take their daughter after the big meeting. Carter notes that she’ll be alone later on, and he reminds her that he’ll be there to support her in the meeting. Hope is dreading the meeting, but he reminds her that he has her back.

RJ thanks everyone for their support after Luna. Brooke asks if he’s heard from her, but Zende says they’ve been too busy with Hope for the Future and he thinks he and RJ are on a roll now. They’re both very excited and Steffy tells them she’s excited too. Hope comes in with Carter and says she had some family stuff to tend to. Steffy launches into the meeting and asks Carter where the line stands financially.

Bill appreciates Will coming to him about the internship. He hopes to see more of him now that he’s working with his mother. Will offers to set up a guy’s night. Bill tells him that he’s not giving up on reconciling with Katie. He’s disappointed in himself knowing that Katie and Will don’t trust him yet. Liam walks in and asks what’s going on.

Carter presents the numbers. Ridge says the bottom line is strong but Steffy says it could be stronger. Steffy says she’s asked Katie about finding new celebrity collaborators for Brooke’s Bedroom and RJ says he’s been asked to do some interviews. Carter asks Ridge if Eric is going to weigh in on the line. Hope starts to talk about projections but Steffy says that projections are just guesses. Zende, RJ and Hope point out that they are not losing money and they’re frustrated by Steffy’s negativity. Carter says the bedroom line benefitted from the support they put into it. He proposes putting more resources into the line to make an impact instead of only giving the line more time. Hope smiles at the thought.

Liam asks what’s going on, and Bill says nothing is happening. He mentions the guy’s night and Liam wants to join. Liam says Will is a “genius” for making him see that he wants a life with Hope again.

Carter says Hope has a young design team and they’re driven to success. Steffy asks what the numbers are, and when Carter calls them steady, she calls them flat. Ridge says that throwing money at an underperforming line is a risk, but Carter says you can’t put a price on the impact that Hope makes for the company. Without her, he says, Forrester Creations loses its integrity. The line just needs a spotlight and he doesn’t want to give up on Hope for the Future.