The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 16, 2024: Liam kisses hope

Steffy learns more about her mother’s diagnosis in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 16, 2024.

We begin in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is shocked to learn that Taylor (Rebecca Budig) thought she was dying. Taylor assures her daughter she’s going to be fine, largely due to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Ridge apologizes to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for what she saw. Brooke can’t understand why she saw something so intimate between them. Taylor was in Ridge’s lap, straddling him, as part of the chakra cleansing. Why?

Hope (Annika Noelle) is busy at work in the design office when Liam (Scott Clifton) pops in, teasing her for working late. He knows it’s late but he wants to show her something. He made the big media splash for Hope for the Future, finishing it earlier than expected because it turned into such a personal project for him.

Ridge explains that when Taylor first came to him, she thought she was dying. They went to the doctor and got the good news that she wasn't, in fact, dying. Brooke can’t understand why Taylor needed the healer. He explains the medicine will help her body but the healer can help her mind. He was going to tell Brooke, but she points out that everything he was doing with his ex-wife was done without her knowledge.

Taylor explains that Ridge convinced her to go to the doctor, and the doctors figured out that she doesn’t have heart disease, she has Broken Heart Syndrome. “My heart isn’t failing,” she says. “It’s just broken.”

Hope sits down to see Liam’s video. He says she was the inspiration for all of it. He watches Hope closely as she watches the video. There’s no mistaking the family photos he added. Hope’s surprised he worked on it personally instead of delegating it to his staff. He wanted to be the one to work on the tribute because he wants everyone to know who she is and what she’s accomplished. He adds he can’t stop thinking about her, their past and their wonderful memories, and that has him thinking about the future.

Steffy can’t believe her mother has Broken Heart Syndrome. Taylor couldn’t believe the diagnosis either, adding she is doing everything she can to stay healthy and she will continue treatment. But the healing she did earlier is about holistic work within her body, and it changed her whole outlook. She credits Ridge and Shaundra, the healer, for helping her. Steffy knows her father will always help her, but she’s curious about why Brooke was there. Taylor says she came over unannounced and saw the candles and the ambiance; she guesses Ridge is in hot water.

Brooke doesn’t think Ridge should have been cradling Taylor in his lap. Ridge claims he didn’t know the pose would require it. Brooke asks what the pose requires, leading Ridge to smile and wonder what’s going on inside Brooke’s head.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope appreciates Liam’s work and how he’s looking back fondly, but she reminds him they talked about their past. Liam says they shared something really great before as a couple and now they’re great friends and co-parents. He wants her to hear him out…and then he kisses her. She pushes him away, covering her face. He says he’s been wanting to do that for a long time.

Brooke teases Ridge about knowing what chakras are. She wants him to explain the pose to her. She points out he did something with Taylor he’s never done with her, then makes him promise to never do that pose with anyone else but her.

Taylor says she has so much more to focus on now that she’s been through this experience. She knows she’s not getting back together with Ridge, but that's not what the night was about. Taylor mentions Phoebe and how losing her is something she thinks about every day. Taylor vows to be there for Steffy and her children, and Ridge, too.

Taylor confesses she was in Monte Carlo for a consultation. Steffy says Ridge never mentioned it, but Taylor says she never reached out because she’d just received her diagnosis and it wasn’t the right time. But now she has a new outlook on life and she feels like a new woman. Steffy praises her mother and says she’s her role model. She wants Taylor to stay in LA, and Taylor promises she feels empowered to live her best life… and that means staying in LA.

Brooke and Ridge have moved on to the chakra cleansing portion of their evening. They’re on their bed and she’s in lingerie, kissing him. When she asks if this is what he was doing with Taylor he insists it’s nothing like it. He tells her he only has eyes for her as their kisses deepen.