The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of October 14-18

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) thinks Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is making a move for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), but will she listen to her onetime friend? Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for October 14-18.

Ridge has been trying to find a way to help Taylor now that she isn't dying of heart disease, but that means spending more and more time away from Brooke. After inviting a healer to Malibu for a chakra cleansing, Brooke things Taylor is going after Ridge again and she's not happy. Will they be able to sort things out before they get into an all-out battle?

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14

"Carter mediates an escalating argument between Hope and Steffy. Brooke gets the wrong impression as she spies Ridge and Taylor physically connect."

Tuesday, October 15

"Brooke confronts Taylor, accusing her of going after Ridge. Taylor shares the truth about her health with Steffy."

Wednesday, October 16

"Liam creates a moving video tribute of Hope’s personal and professional accomplishments."

Thursday, October 17

"Carter makes his pitch for the flailing Hope for the Future Line — and Hope — to the company. Will delivers news that he knows may upset his father, Bill."

Friday, October 18

"Carter gets into his feelings as he and Hope share a romantic evening."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 7

"Will wrangles Liam to be his wingman with awkward results. Carter and Hope surrender to their passion and share a sizzling hot kiss."

Tuesday, October 8

"Will convinces Liam to see a different perspective."

Wednesday, October 9

"Liam and Hope reflect on their relationship with Beth as their strong point. Ridge has a hard time keeping Taylor’s secret from Steffy."

Thursday, October 10

"Taylor and Ridge have a heart-to-heart about sharing her diagnosis. Liam makes a surprising offer to Hope. Carter keeps his burgeoning relationship with Hope from Ridge and Brooke."

Friday, October 11

"With undeniable chemistry, Carter and Hope fall into a sexy kiss. Ridge presents Taylor with a soothing and mindful way to heal."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.