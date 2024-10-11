The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of October 14-18

There's a lot happening right now in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 14-18.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of October 14-18

General Hospital spoilers week of October 14-18

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of October 14-18

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14

"Victor retaliates against Jack and Diane, Billy and Sally make a pact, and Audra lets her guard down from Nate."

Tuesday, October 15

"Sharon sends Nick mixed signals, Phyllis takes control, and Jill gives Billy an ultimatum."

Wednesday, October 16

"Victor recruits Adam in his revenge plot against Billy, Chance finds shocking evidence, and Jack conspires with Audra."

Thursday, October 17

"Kyle makes a dangerous deal with Victor, Daniel finds himself in a compromising position, and tension build between Jack and Diane."

Friday, October 18

"The Young and the Restless celebrates the 30th anniversary of Michelle Stafford’s debut as Phyllis Summers with a special episode."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 7: "Sharon makes a bold move , Claire confronts Kyle about his past with Audra, and Daniel breaks bad news to Lucy."

Tuesday, October 8: "Victor causes mischief for the Abbotts, Chance gives Daniel a warning, and Nick finds himself caught between Phyllis and Sharon."

Wednesday, October 9: "Sharon receives mixed signals from Nick, Cole questions Victoria about their future, and Chance launches an investigation into Heather’s death."

Thursday, October 10: "Victor comes to Abby’s rescue, Nikki gets the upper hand in a negotiation, and Chance interrogates Sharon."

Friday, October 11: "Victor changes the rules with Lily, Jack gives Claire a history lesson, and Nate returns home with surprising news."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.