Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of October 14-18

October is in full swing in Salem and there's plenty of drama to keep things interesting. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 14-18.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of October 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14

"Eric and Brady brainstorm to uncover the truth. Steve puts a plan in motion to prove Abigail is an imposter. Holly has questions for Abigail. Xander updates Maggie on the cure for Sarah. Fiona makes a move before Sarah regains her memory."

Tuesday, October 15

"Johnny prepares to confront Chanel about her infidelity. Xander confronts Fiona over what she’s done to Sarah. Brady thanks Eric for saving him. Alex and Stephanie decide to remain friends."

Wednesday, October 16

"Stephanie and Alex realize they made a mistake. Chanel wonders why Johnny is in such a mood. Abigail struggles with her mixed emotions about Chad."

Thursday, October 17

"Sarah and Xander press EJ to let Brady go. JJ officiates Chad and Abigail’s wedding. Sophia helps out Tate. Fiona and Brady have a much-needed discussion."

Friday, October 18

"Chad and Abigail’s wedding reception takes a sour turn. Ava gives Sophia words of encouragement. JJ and Holly commiserate about Abigail. Aaron gives Tate his blessing to date Sophia."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of October 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 7

"Leo makes a slip in front of Chad’s kids and Julie. Abigail suggests she and Chad go on a trip. EJ hopes to save his job. Stefan and Gabi discuss their marriage."

Tuesday, October 8

"Alex and Stephanie share a steamy moment. Abe and Kate stand firm against Bonnie’s pressure. Hattie makes her feelings clear to Leo. Johnny informs Chanel of his feelings about her working alongside Alex."

Wednesday, October 9

"Fiona braces herself to tell Brady the truth about Sarah’s accident. Xander fills Sarah in on Kristen’s proposal. Eric confronts Melinda about the baby switch. EJ and Stefan discuss the end of Stefan’s marriage."

Thursday, October 10

"Clyde orders a horrified Mark to do the unthinkable. EJ refuses to allow Sarah to recant her statement about Brady. Abigail puts on a show for Chad. Eric questions Fiona about the night of the accident. Maggie and Julie catch up."

Friday, October 11

"Abigail proposes marriage to Chad. Maggie encourages Holly to keep an open mind about Nicole. Xander tries to trick Kristen. Eric and Sarah commiserate about Brady and Fiona."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.