General Hospital spoilers: week of October 14-18

October is going strong and there's plenty of drama coming up this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 14.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14

"Alexis’s fate is determined. Dex offers an understanding ear. Elizabeth opens up to Terry about Lucky. Ric shocks Curtis. Brad makes a bold move."

Tuesday, October 15

"Ned makes a proposal to Drew. Michael is tempted. Brook Lynn and Tracy clash. Sam receives important news. Isaiah springs to action."

Wednesday, October 16

"Brennan ambushes Anna. Elizabeth and Portia are puzzled. Jordan and Isaiah go to dinner. Sasha makes a request of Michael. Tracy has words with Cody."

Thursday, October 17

"Ric plays dirty. Holly has some explaining to do. Sasha gets life-altering news. Dante and Sam are relieved. Tracy offers her assistance to Cody."

Friday, October 18

"Felicia encourages Holly. Laura and Tracy discuss the past. Ned comforts Brook Lynn. Tensions flare between Molly and Kristina. Elizabeth updates Lucky."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of October 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 7: "Lucas visits Bobbie’s grave. Holly encounters Brennan. Robert makes a promise. Lois is unnerved. Chase and Brook Lynn are in for a shock."

Tuesday, October 8: "Robert and Holly get reacquainted. Sam goes to see Alexis. Elizabeth fears for Lucky. Anna cautions Brennan. Mac gives his two cents."

Wednesday, October 9: "Laura returns! Anna and Jason clear the air. Carly meets with Brennan. Lucky seeks assistance. Sonny briefs Kristina."

Thursday, October 10: "Lucky and Laura have an emotional reunion. Dante is hopeful. Sonny issues orders to Diane. Michael runs interference. Jason is reluctant."

Friday, October 11: "Sonny makes a big decision. Anna questions Carly. Brad confides in Cody. Martin and Alexis strategize. Ava has an unpleasant run-in."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.