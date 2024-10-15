The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 15, 2024: Taylor's diagnosis goes public

Taylor and Ridge explain what has been going on in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 15, 2024.

We begin with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) facing off in Malibu. Brooke isn’t buying Taylor’s explanation about what she saw through the window.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) arrives at Eric’s (John McCook) house. He doesn’t have a lot of time because he’s on the way to see Brooke because he needs to talk to her about something, which leads Eric to ask if he’s going to talk to her about Taylor. Eric wants to know what’s going on with Taylor.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) changes his clothes while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) contemplates how he can work so much and still look so “hot and sexy.” His response is to kiss her. He wants to head home, but Steffy says that her father is using their house for something with Taylor. She smiles as she wonders what her parents are up to.

Eric explains that he talked to Brooke and she’s not worried about their relationship but she’s concerned about how much time he’s spending with Taylor. Eric says that Brooke was on her way to Steffy’s house but Ridge didn’t see her. He explains that Taylor thought she was dying.

Brooke thinks the diagnosis is nonsense, but Taylor explains that she was skeptical about it but it’s a real diagnosis and it has been confirmed by a cardiologist.

Finn can tell Steffy is guessing what is happening with her parents. She admits to being curious about her father needing space with Taylor. Finn thinks it’s sweet that she’s so interested, pointing out that Brooke and Ridge aren’t married so maybe Taylor and Ridge are getting back together.

Eric has heard about Broken Heart Syndrome and he knows it’s serious. Ridge is grateful that she doesn’t need surgery, but now she’s trying to deal with the condition and manage her stress by working through everything that’s happened.

Taylor explains her diagnosis and how she came to find out that she has Broken Heart Syndrome. Brooke is following along, wondering if Taylor is trying to convince her about her diagnosis. She wants to do her own research about the condition and she’s sorry that Taylor was going through everything, but she thinks Taylor has been controlling about it all. She wants to know what her intention with Ridge is moving forward.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy would love to see her parents together because she knows they love each other. Finn teases her about playing matchmaker, but she really feels that Ridge would be happier with Taylor over Brooke. Finn gets a text about a patient and has to leave. He jokes that she can’t go home and interrupt her parents.

Ridge explains what the healer was able to do for Taylor, and Eric correctly assumes that Taylor wasn’t on board with the whole thing. Ridge says they were locked together and breathing together, and there was a “beautiful release.” Eric says it sounds powerful and he’s happy that Taylor was able to experience it. Now Ridge wants to go fill Brooke in.

Taylor explains that Ridge set the healing up for her and that he’s been wonderful, caring and supportive. Brooke says she took advantage of Ridge being there for her. Taylor says she fainted and Ridge was there for her. Brooke is glad Taylor is all right, but she warns her to stay away from Ridge. Steffy arrives as Taylor says she’s happy and she’s not going after Ridge because she doesn’t need a man. Steffy asks what that was all about.

Brooke closes her laptop at home and thinks back to seeing Taylor and Ridge together. She’s not happy. Ridge gets home and says Eric wanted to see him. He says he didn’t see her at Steffy’s but Brooke says she saw him with Taylor. Brooke tells him that she confronted Taylor after Ridge left and Taylor explained everything to her. Ridge knows that probably wasn’t easy for her to process. Brooke knows that Ridge is her family and she didn’t believe the diagnosis initially (she read up on it and now understands it). She asks about the treatment and what he’s doing with his ex-wife.

Steffy asks about the pillows and the candles. Taylor explains that Brooke came by and she was upset. She tells Steffy that she and Ridge were trying to balance her chakras. Taylor then explains that there was another reason to come home to LA aside from being close to her family. Steffy gets more confused when Taylor mentions a healer, so Taylor tries to reassure her before explaining that she came home because she thought she was dying of heart disease.