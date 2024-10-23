The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 23, 2024: Steffy shoots down Ivy

Steffy flexes her power as co-CEO in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 23, 2024.

We begin at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) if she came all this way from Australia. When Ivy admits she lives in the US and has been spending time with Electra (Laneya Grace). Steffy says she figured she’d have seen Ivy throwing herself at Liam. Steffy is happy to see everyone, but at the end of the day, she doesn’t see the jewelry line being part of the company.

Hope (Annika Noelle) asks Will (Crew Morrow) how many times he’s gotten lost at the office. He admits he’s been lost at least once. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) says he’ll figure it out, and Will hopes his mother will make him a map. Hope is really glad to have him there as some “Logan backup.” He’s happy to back Hope up as much as possible but he doesn’t have a lot of influence. Hope points out that as Katie’s son, Steffy will probably label him a Logan and make him work harder. Will is used to proving himself, as Bill’s son. Brooke agrees that at Forrester, there are two sides: Logans and Forresters.

Carter says that this is a great move for the company because jewelry brought in great business before. Steffy says that was with Quinn, not Ivy. Ivy has her work set up already and wants Steffy to see it. Carter tells Steffy to stop thinking so small and start thinking about the future of the company.

Will can’t believe that Steffy is so intense. Brooke says there are times when she tries to put the rivalries behind her, and Hope agrees that Steffy tries but then she gets it in her head to bring them back. That’s why Hope thinks that Steffy will end up cutting her line. Will can’t imagine that happening because Hope’s line is so popular, and Brooke reminds her that Carter is supporting her too. Hope smiles.

Carter thinks the decision is a no-brainer. Ivy begs her not to let the past interfere with her decision. Steffy asks Electra to step out so they can talk. Steffy tells Ivy to never question her decisions as co-CEO. Carter says that Ivy wasn’t trying to question her ability, but she does have a right to question her reasoning. He says that Steffy lets her personal feelings get in the way. She’s done it with Brooke and Hope too. Steffy has heard enough and she says her decision is final, telling them she has other things to do. Carter leaves, but not before turning and giving her a look.

Carter is furious that Steffy reacted the way she did. Ivy says it’s fine because she knows of their history. Electra can’t imagine that it’s all because of a guy. Carter tells them that he’s the COO and he’s going to fight for them. Ivy offers to show Electra around the office, thanking Carter for his help.

Brooke finds Steffy in the office. She tells her that she’s thinking about new designs and a new collection. She knows there’s something wrong and she asks what’s on Steffy’s mind. Steffy says that Carter is a great COO but lately his decisions are off base and sometimes wrong. Brooke realizes that Steffy is upset that Carter defended Hope's line.

Carter walks into Hope’s office and vents about what happened. Hope knows something is wrong and he tells her about the partnership with Ivy. Hope thinks it’s brilliant, but she’s not surprised that Steffy shot it down because of her grudges. He says that her grudges have no place at Forrester and she has to stop.

Electra is walking through the hall when she collides with Will. He hurries to help pick everything up, and when he comes back up he has a ring in his hand. It looks like he’s proposing. He asks if it’s her ring and she explains that she’s working with her aunt. They introduce themselves and he slides the ring onto her finger. They share a moment where their eyes are locked and they smile at each other.

Steffy says Carter is out of line with how he’s pushing Hope’s line, and now he’s trying to revamp the jewelry line.

Hope wonders if Steffy can rekindle her friendship with Ivy, but Carter says that it has nothing to do with business, it has to do with the rivalries. Like the one between Steffy and Hope. And since Ivy and Steffy fought over Liam it’s happening with them too. Carter admits he’s been working on a new concept for Forrester Creations, creating a luxury brand that serves as an umbrella under a House of Forrester brand. He says Steffy is capable of growing it but she keeps blocking things. Hope tells Carter that he needs to call a meeting with Ridge and Eric and run with it. She knows this is the mark Carter will leave on the company and the industry, and this is his legacy. She believes in him. He smiles at her.