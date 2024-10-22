The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 22, 2024: Carter stuns Steffy

Carter surprises Steffy by inviting Ivy to a meeting in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 22, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) is at her desk but she’s thinking about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) telling everyone in the meeting how much her line is worth to the company. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and finds her daughter smiling.

Carter is in a meeting with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and he doesn't see Hope for the Future on the agenda. Steffy says she hasn’t decided what to do with it despite his protestations. He can’t understand why she wants to pull it so much, telling her that now is not the time.

At Il Giardino, Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) are busy working and she tells Deacon that the food is flying out the door. Sheila mentions that she knows Brooke came by and Deacon didn’t mention it. Deacon says she just wanted to talk about Hope, and he sighs. Sheila instantly notices the shift in his mood because he’s concerned about her.

Brooke tells Hope that she told Deacon about all the pressure she’s under at work and how Carter came to her defense.

Carter says that they can have the same success with Hope for the Future if they use the same methods as Brooke’s Bedroom. He says that Steffy could take the company to new directions by building a multifaceted strategy. He mentions Quinn’s jewelry line, and then he says that he set up a meeting and asks Steffy to have an open mind. He opens the door and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) walks in.

Deacon looks at the photos of Tom and Hollis on the wall, lost in thought. Sheila reassures him that Hope is going through a rough patch, but he points out that Hope blew it by kissing Finn and now they’ve lost their friendship. He’s worried that Steffy will cut Hope’s line. Sheila can’t imagine them allowing that to happen, but he points out that Steffy runs the show now. Sheila says that Brooke can work on Hope’s behalf to protect their daughter. He tells Sheila that Carter has been defending Hope and that’s a bright spot.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brooke is so glad that Carter is working on Hope’s behalf, but Hope doesn’t want him to be in trouble with Steffy. Brooke reminds Hope that Carter is the COO and he’s Ridge’s best friend, and he has her back, so that means he’ll be there for her.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy is dismissive at once, saying that they don’t have business with Ivy. Ivy points out that she’s family and she’s a Forrester. Steffy is sorry about Ivy’s father, John, but she doesn’t think there’s a reason for her to be there. Ivy says she’s been designing jewelry, thanks to things she learned from Quinn. She has a huge social media following and she’d like to work with Forrester. Carter asks Steffy if they can discuss a partnership. Steffy doesn’t look happy about the idea at all.

Sheila is confused that Carter is backing Hope when he’s Ridge’s best friend; he should be Team Steffy. Deacon says that’s the whole point of how silly these rivalries are, and he just wants Hope to have a fair shot because she’s so talented. Sheila assures him that Hope will be just fine.

Hope tells her mother that she could do so much with the ad budget that Brooke’s Bedroom has. Brooke praises the video that Liam made for her and tells her to do the best she can with what she has. Will (Crew Morrow) walks in and they greet him, happy to have him around. Brooke tells him that Katie really loves having him there, and Hope loves having more Logan support.

Steffy tells Carter that she wishes he would have come to her first. Carter says that they have a potential business relationship, but Steffy says they have issues. Carter points out that they’re personal issues but he urges her to set them aside. Ivy says she has someone there to help her and she opens the door to reveal Electra (Laneya Grace). Steffy is thrilled to see her; she introduces Carter as the company’s COO “for now.” Ivy says she hopes they can put their personal differences aside to accomplish great things.

Will asks Hope why she needs “Logan support” but Hope doesn’t want to open that can of worms for him. He wants to help, so she says there’s two sides in the company. He immediately understands that there are Logans and Forresters and jokes about being a Spencer. Brooke asks if Bill knows, and Will tells her that he told his father there’s no shortage of beautiful women at Forrester.

Ivy says she worked at Forrester before and she understands the company and the clientele. Steffy feels like she’s been steamrolled. Electra says that her grandpa John would love them all working together. She also says that she wrote a report about Steffy in school. Ivy says she hopes she and Electra can stay; she knows they had issues in the past and she hopes they have grown over the years. She thinks they could be a big asset to the company. Carter says this is a step toward a bright future if she can see the bigger picture, and he urges her to say yes to the jewelry line. Steffy hesitates.