The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 21, 2024: Hope and Carter set some rules

Steffy worries about Hope for the Future’s future in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 21, 2024.

We begin this week with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) telling Hope (Annika Noelle) how amazing she is. They start kissing again, unable to keep their hands off each other. She starts tearing open his shirt, but soon she’s telling him they shouldn’t do this.

At Il Giardino, Deacon (Sean Kanan) checks a delivery while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) looks at her phone. He asks if she’s heard from Hope? Brooke suspects she’s still with Carter (oh, if you only knew). She’s glad Hope finally has someone supporting her in the company and loves how Carter was praising her. Deacon suspects he’s seeing Hope in a new light.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is on the phone, convincing someone they’re expecting big things from Hope for the Future’s next launch. But the client isn’t interested. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in and knows it’s not good news. Steffy says this is how it is with her line these days.

Carter is halfway out of his shirt, kissing Hope’s neck. She says they shouldn’t be doing this, but he definitely sees no reason to stop and pretty soon she’s kissing him again.

Ridge wonders if they can change the vendor’s mind about the line, but Steffy isn’t sure. She agrees Carter made some good points, but if it had been anyone else they would have shut it down by now. She doesn’t think there’s any way to keep the line going.

Brooke knows Hope and Carter have respected each other for a while now and it’s like he really sees her now. Deacon loves that it probably got under Steffy’s skin, knowing how Steffy has had it out for their daughter. Deacon is grateful that Carter is looking out for Hope now.

The kissing is still going on. Carter reveals he wants Hope so much. She looks into his eyes, pressing her forehead to his.

Ridge thinks it all sounds fatalistic, but Steffy assures him she’s trying to keep it professional despite what happened between Hope and Finn. Ridge thinks the buyer will be back, but Steffy knows there’s no guarantee. She also knows that if they cut Hope’s line, it will cause a war with the Logans.

Brooke is happy to be able to talk openly with Deacon. She still doesn’t know why he married Sheila, but he sidesteps her questions and asks how they can keep supporting Hope. Deacon wishes they could find someone like Carter for Hope. Brooke thinks there’s a chance Hope could reconcile with Liam.

Carter tells Hope he hasn’t felt this alive in a long time. He’s been thinking about her, and being alone with her, for a long time. He tells her he can give her everything she needs and desires. She smiles at him.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge knows Brooke won’t like the move, but he knows she will understand it. Steffy points out this is their company, so it’s their decision to make. She also knows that Hope’s identity is tied into Hope for the Future and knows it could be a problem.

Deacon is curious about Liam and how he goes back and forth between Hope and Steffy, which reminds him of Brooke, Ridge and Taylor. Brooke points out that Hope hurt Liam, too, when she kissed Thomas. Brooke just wants Hope to have everything she wants. Deacon hopes there’s someone out there for Hope who can give her everything.

Hope says they could keep going, and Carter says there’s nothing stopping them, but she tells him she’s just not ready to go past this point.

Brooke moves to the bar, still talking about how Hope deserves a better man in her life. Deacon proposes they play matchmaker. He wants to do something nice for Carter for standing up for Hope. Brooke says any man would be happy to have Hope.

Ridge says they need to keep an eye on Hope for the Future. Steffy agrees, now that their buyers are bailing on them. He points out it was only one buyer, but Steffy thinks they’ll have to make a change. Ridge wonders what Carter was doing by standing up for Hope, like he sees something in her that no one else does.

Hope praises all of Carter’s assets and attributes, but she says things have been up in the air for her for a long time. She’s lost her marriage to Liam, she lost Thomas and she even kissed Finn. And she can’t forget that he was dating Katie. Hope thinks she needs to be cautious because she doesn’t want to have another broken heart. Carter vows he would never do that to her. Hope tells him she needs to take things slowly but she wants to see him, and they’d have to keep their relationship a secret for now. He kisses her to show he agrees with her conditions.