The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of October 21-25: new Forresters in town

Carter put his support firmly in Hope's corner and now Steffy is questioning his loyalty. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for October 21-25.

After an impassioned speech about how Hope for the Future is an integral part of Forrester Creations, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) drew a line in the sand in Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) eyes. Though his points about the line's impact make sense, the line isn't doing well financially and the company's COO should be trying to cut losses, not throw money at it.

Steffy is concerned about Carter's devotion to Hope (Annika Noelle), but she has no idea where he true motivation is coming from . Wait until she finds out!

And this week there will be two new faces around Los Angeles as Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) makes her return with her niece, Electra (Laneya Grace). Electra and Will (Crew Morrow) hit it off right away. Is love in the air already?

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 21

"Brooke and Deacon have a heartfelt conversation about their daughter. In a heated moment of desire, Carter confesses his burning feelings for Hope, igniting their chemistry. Ridge and Steffy question Carter’s support for Hope for the Future, considering its financial struggles."

Tuesday, October 22

"Brooke interrupts Hope, who is lost in thought, reminiscing about the sparks flying in her blossoming romance with Carter. Steffy is confused, and she clashes with Carter when he announces that he’s invited Ivy and Electra Forrester to pitch a jewelry line."

Wednesday, October 23

"Steffy’s reaction to Ivy and Electra’s jewelry designs pushes Carter to the edge. The air crackles with undeniable chemistry when Will and Electra collide."

Thursday, October 24

"Ivy reveals to Eric that Steffy’s hidden resentments are jeopardizing business success with Forrester. Steffy unleashes a whirlwind of doubt and discontent to Ridge about Carter."

Friday, October 25

"Carter shakes up the boardroom with a daring vision for Forrester Creations, igniting fierce debates and unexpected alliances among the Forresters and Logans."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14

"Carter mediates an escalating argument between Hope and Steffy. Brooke gets the wrong impression as she spies Ridge and Taylor physically connect."

Tuesday, October 15

"Brooke confronts Taylor, accusing her of going after Ridge. Taylor shares the truth about her health with Steffy."

Wednesday, October 16

"Liam creates a moving video tribute of Hope’s personal and professional accomplishments."

Thursday, October 17

"Carter makes his pitch for the flailing Hope for the Future Line — and Hope — to the company. Will delivers news that he knows may upset his father, Bill."

Friday, October 18

"Carter gets into his feelings as he and Hope share a romantic evening."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.