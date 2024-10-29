The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 29, 2024: building a legacy

Steffy doubles down on her warning to Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 29, 2024.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to know what’s going on between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle). Brooke says they were discussing Carter’s plans, and Steffy says she was having the same conversation with Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Eric says it feels weird going against an idea from Carter. Ridge agrees that the idea isn’t right for Forrester. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) arrive and Ridge is thrilled to see them. Eric is so happy to have them in LA and he thinks the more Forresters, the better. Eric and Ridge are so happy to see them both, and Eric tells them to make their pitch to Ridge. “Even though your daughter already turned us down?” Ivy asks.

Steffy says that the ideas deserve consideration, for sure. She tells Carter to be careful with Hope and she believes that the only reason she’s spending time with him is because he’s keeping her line alive. Hope is completely offended, and Brooke is shocked to think Steffy thinks that of Hope. Steffy says she’s just watching out for her friend. He says he’s not weak minded and he can’t be played. Steffy asks if he thinks he’s being played to keep the line alive. Carter points out that Eric took risks to start the company and that’s why they made it as far as they did. When she says that Eric and Ridge think it’s a tall order to do what he proposed, Carter is taken aback. But Hope says that he should talk to them because at least they’ll listen to them. Steffy asks for a moment alone with Hope.

Ridge says he’s glad they came to LA to pitch their idea. Ivy says she’s been working on the line for a while and when she learned Quinn left, it was the perfect time to move forward and then Carter called. She goes on to say she thinks Steffy turning down the line was more than professional, it was personal. Ridge asks to see her portfolio so he can judge for himself.

Carter and Brooke are in another office and he jokes about how much has happened. He assures Brooke that he can be the kind of man Hope deserves, and he pledges to walk away if he can’t be that.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy wants to know what’s going on between Hope and Carter because his support of her line doesn’t make sense.

Ridge is impressed with Ivy’s work, and she praises Electra for her help. Eric can tell she’s learned from Quinn. Ivy says she tried to come up with her own taste. Ridge hands her the portfolio and says he thinks it would be wise to restart the jewelry line. Ivy and Electra are ecstatic. Ivy asks about Steffy and Ridge says he’ll talk to her. Eric is thrilled to have Ivy back with Electra learning from her, and he says that’s how you build a legacy.

Carter praises everything he loves about Hope, and Brooke can tell that he cares about her. Carter knows she has had trouble with Finn and Thomas, and Brooke points out there were also a lot of issues with Liam. She says Liam was going back and forth with Steffy, but for him it crossed the line when she kissed Thomas. She believes Hope loves the devotion she got from Thomas, but she wasn’t ready for anything. It doesn’t help that Steffy keeps trying to pull her line, and that feels more personal than anything. Brooke hopes that if Carter is going to be in Hope’s life, he won’t waver. He vows that she will always have his support.

Steffy wants to know what’s going on with Carter. Hope says they’re friends and colleagues. Steffy says she’s always trusted his instincts, but not right now. Hope points out that for Carter to pitch that idea, he must have put a lot of thought into it. Hope thinks he never pitched anything before because he was afraid it would fall on deaf ears. Steffy wonders why Hope believes in him and wonders if her support is designed to protect her line.

Ridge and Brooke share a kiss and she asks if he has a lot on his mind. He says there’s a lot to think about. Brooke asks if that was Ivy leaving the office and she’s thrilled to see Electra with her. He says he’s going to ask her to reboot the jewelry line and he’ll explain it to Steffy, so Brooke asks him to ask her to give Hope a break. When he says Steffy’s guard is up because Hope kissed Finn, Brooke says that it’s proof that her decisions are based on bias.

Hope calls Steffy’s statements about Carter “unethical” and she apologizes for the mistakes she made. She assures her that she won’t go after Finn anymore. Carter walks in as Steffy is making threats against Hope and he tells her to stop. He points out that this battle between the Logans and the Forresters needs to stop. Steffy says she has always asked for people to speak their minds but at the end of the day she’s still Carter’s boss and she won’t stand for what he’s doing. When she leaves, Hope tells him that he can’t get in the middle of this but he doubles down and says he’ll always be there to support Hope.