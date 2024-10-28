The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 28, 2024: the Forresters discuss the proposal

Steffy, Eric and Ridge contemplate the proposal in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 28, 2024.

We start the week at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are getting busy in the design office after he presented his proposal to the board. His shirt’s off and her shirt’s open. She no sooner tells him to lock the door then Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in, stunned to see them.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is confused that Carter hasn’t mentioned expansion. Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are talking about the idea of expanding the brand, knowing that Hope and Zende are excited about it. But Eric says it’s never going to happen. This makes Ridge look at his father with a curious expression. Ridge likes the idea, but he thinks it’s too much. Steffy says it’s too much money and resources. Eric says the plan would change the fact that they don’t have to answer to shareholders, and it makes Ridge upset to think that Carter has been thinking about this.

Hope says this isn’t what it looks like. Brooke knows when she sees people fooling around, but when Hope says this isn’t what they’re doing, Brooke realizes they’re involved. Brooke knows Steffy will freak out when she learns about it, so Hope says no one can find it out, especially Ridge and Steffy.

Ridge calls the merger “uncharted territory,” but Eric says he doesn’t want to move away from being a fashion house. Ridge agrees they have reached the peak of fashion and they might need to move into a new direction, so in that regard Carter’s pitch makes sense. He wonders if this would be a good move to make them a global brand. Steffy points out that they have total control of the company and this move would require them to take on shareholders and lose control of the company. Ridge appreciates Carter’s pitch, but he wonders why he’s doing it right now.

Steffy appreciates that Carter has looked at all of the details, but she doesn’t think it’s the right time for it. Eric asks what she thinks. She likes that Forrester is a fashion leader, and Ridge agrees that they’re known for taking chances. Steffy doesn’t want investment bankers looking over every decision. She has seen the trends and knows that there have been a lot of mergers lately. Eric doesn’t want to follow trends, he wants to set them. She can’t understand why he would want to take so many risks, and Eric thinks there’s something more to it.

Hope knows this is a lot for Brooke to process. Brooke asks about Carter’s relationship with Katie, too which he says they’ve been over for a while. Brooke also wants to know how serious they are? Carter says they know they care about each other and they’re working to see what develops. Hope says there’s nothing to be concerned about and right now they enjoy seeing each other for now. Carter points out that the office atmosphere requires that things stay quiet for now.

Eric says the company has never been about profits. He wants the company to be there for his great-grandchildren, that’s why he doesn’t want to take on massive debt. Steffy has a concern about Carter’s thoughts about the Logans; he has made it clear he thinks she has personal issues with Hope. Eric thinks Steffy has been patient about Hope for the Future. Eric loves the idea of having Ivy back as part of the company, and while Steffy doesn’t disagree she does wonder why he didn’t tell them about the idea first. She wonders if Hope is getting into Carter’s head.

Hope asks Brooke to give them some time, and she hopes that everyone will give them time to explore. Carter agrees, because he wants Hope to have space to come up with how she feels without everyone’s input. He credits Hope with inspiring him to share his ideas, noting that she brings out the best in him. Hope says it’s about respect and integrity, and he agrees that they support each other. They both want the war between the Forresters and Logans to end. They apologize for Brooke walking in on them like that, but Brooke isn’t there to bust them. She does, however, have concerns, and she’s going to share them.

Ridge says Steffy doesn’t need to worry about Hope and Carter. Steffy says she doesn’t trust her with Carter; they’re friends and she could get into his head. Ridge points out that Carter is there for the company. But Steffy points out that Carter used to support Steffy’s views of the line but now it’s changed. Eric says this is their company and they know best what Forrester Creations need.

Brooke clarifies that Carter is no longer involved with Katie. He says they tried but it never went beyond that. She asks about being best friends with Ridge, but he points out that he doesn’t oversee Hope’s work. Brooke appreciates that Hope has someone supporting her in the middle of the Forrester vs Logan battle. Hope wants to have time to see where this new relationship goes, and Brooke eventually agrees that they should take their time. She says Carter knows about the mess with Finn, too. Brooke doesn’t want them to have any hurt feelings, and Carter appreciates Brooke’s discretion. Steffy walks in, seeing them all together in one room. When Carter says it’s about work, Steffy says they can tell her what’s going on.