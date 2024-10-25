The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 25, 2024: a family divided

The Forresters and Logans are divided by Carter’s proposal in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 25, 2024.

We wrap up the week at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says that the company is a household name, and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) agrees. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) says he wants to see the brand expand, and as he’s talking Eric (John McCook) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walk in and Ridge tells them that Carter is discussing his vision for the company.

At Spencer Publications, Liam (Scott Clifton) asks Will (Crew Morrow) what’s going on at Forrester Creations and asks if Bill has given his blessing. Liam loves that Will told his father one of his reasons for working there is the beautiful women. He agrees and says no one is more beautiful than Hope. Will asks if Liam is still thinking about her, and Liam says he can’t stop thinking about her. Liam asks where Will’s emotional IQ is coming from, and he says he learned it from watching Bill do it all wrong. Liam admits he thinks he always knew that his future was with Hope.

Eric wants details about Carter’s vision, and Carter goes on to explain his idea of the Forrester family label as a purveyor of luxury items. Eric thinks it’s a huge leap, but Carter points out that it’s all fashion and there are no rules. Carter wants the company to be a leader in the luxury market.

Will is happy to hear Liam isn’t giving up on Hope, and he notes that it’s up to him to make it happen. Liam thinks he’s done his part by telling her how he feels, and Will says that’s a good start. Liam thinks she’s having trouble dealing with her life right now. Will tells Liam not to be complacent and that his heart isn’t with another woman. He warns Liam that this could be his last chance.

Carter says they’re all family and that’s what makes their legacy so special. They’re all there because of Eric’s vision, but he warns that the company has to adapt and grow. When people want to grow their families, they build a bigger house. That’s what they would do by bringing in new brands. Eric points out that there’s debt and risk associated with mergers and acquisitions, but Carter knows that they can strive for longevity.

Ridge asks where the capital comes from, and Carter has a financial blueprint he’s been working on for a while. Eric asks about Ivy and her pitch to restart the jewelry line. Steffy says she doesn’t know if this is the right time given that Hope for the Future is declining. Carter says that they’re the only fashion company without fragrances and he’d love to reach out to Jabot for help. But they need to invest in themselves first, and that means helping Hope for the Future survive.

Steffy asks why Carter brings up Hope for the Future and Carter points out that it has a solid past. Carter says the data supports the line being an incubator for new talent, and he wonders if Steffy’s negativity on the line is based on her past. Zende (Delon De Metz) is thrilled about this idea. Carter says that given the economy, there are plenty of businesses looking to invest and sell. In fact, he’s willing to put his money into the pot to help take the company to the next level. Ridge is at a loss for words but Zende loves his big dreams. Eric says they’ll get back to him. Steffy doesn’t look so sure, but Hope (Annika Noelle) is beaming.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam says he never appreciated the quiet mornings at the cabins with Hope. They’d get the kids ready for school and then have a moment together and he misses it. Will hopes that another man doesn’t come along and beat him to it.

Zende tells the group that he loves Carter’s points and his support for Hope for the Future. Brooke loves the ideas too, and she praises how impressive Carter is. Steffy agrees that Carter is impressive but she says he’s wrong about Hope for the Future.

Hope praises Carter and tells him he did a great job. Carter isn’t sure about Eric and Ridge’s reactions, but Hope praises him for dreaming big.

Brooke tells Ridge that she thinks the idea is great because it builds the brand. Ridge knows it took a lot of guts for him to come in and make the proposal and Brooke says it shows how much the company means to him. Ridge needs to let the idea sit there for a moment. Brooke loves how Carter stands up for Hope when no one else does. Ridge gets defensive and says everyone is there for each other, but Brooke wishes Hope had someone to lean on. “She has you,” Ridge says. They share a kiss.

Hope loved seeing Carter taking command of the room and seeing his passion. She’s giddy, asking if this is what Carter does when he goes home at night. He says he thinks about her too, and she’s the first person he’s ever told about his idea. Hope believes in everything Carter wants to do, and he believes it. Carter wants to show his gratitude to the company for all they’ve done for him. He credits Hope for giving her inspiration too, She starts unzipping his shirt, peeling it off. As they get hot and heavy, Hope reminds him to lock the door. Of course, Brooke walks in at that moment and sees them. She’s stunned.