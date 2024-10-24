The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 24, 2024: Carter makes his pitch

Steffy talks with Ridge about Carter in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 24, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that he needs to put his vision in motion. He says that he needs the support from the co-CEOs and he doubts Steffy will be on board. Hope is giddy with excitement knowing how excited he is about his plans. He loves having her support.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she questions Carter’s judgment, and it’s all tied to his push for Hope for the Future. She tells Ridge that Carter brought Ivy there to talk about relaunching the jewelry line.

Eric (John McCook) greets Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) and makes them promise not to stay away for so long. He’s thrilled to see how Electra has grown and he’s very happy to have more Forresters in the house.

Zende (Delon De Metz) laughs at how inspiration can hit at any time. Will (Crew Morrow) can’t believe that Zende left a concert to work, but Zende jokes that Will could be running the show soon after he sees how the business works. Will thinks his father would love him taking over Forrester. When Zende mentions accessorizing his new design, Will asks if he means with jewelry and he mentions Electra.

Eric asks how long Ivy will be staying, and Ivy reveals that she’s in town to relaunch the jewelry line but she doesn’t think it’s going to happen.

Ridge knows that they haven’t had jewelry since Quinn was there. He asks what Steffy said and she tells him she said no to the idea.

Hope points out that Steffy gave her line more time to succeed but she knows Steffy is just waiting for the line to fail. She loves Carter’s vision and motivation, and she thinks he needs to speak directly to Ridge to pitch his idea.

Zende wonders if the girl was messing with him because the company doesn’t have a jewelry line. He asks if Will might have been distracted because of all the beautiful women in the halls. Zende asks if Will got her name, and he says Electra.

Ivy and Electra look at photos as Eric says that Donna is in traffic. He asks Electra about jewelry and she says she’s been studying Steffy and Ivy’s work. Eric knows that fashion is her DNA.

Ridge can’t believe Electra is there. Steffy asks if he thinks it’s a good idea to relaunch the jewelry line. Steffy says that Ivy is talented but she doesn’t think this is the time to start something new. That’s why she’s suspicious of Carter’s support of Hope’s line.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter admits that he has pitched to Ridge before, and he thinks Ridge and Steffy are holding the company back. Hope wonders if he’s being too nice because his voice matters and he has a say in what happens in the company. And he can call meetings and make them see that he has a strong vision for the company.

Zende doesn’t know anyone named Electra. He gets a text from Steffy saying she wants to meet him, so he runs out and leaves Will pondering his mystery woman.

Eric knows that the jewelry line was profitable and he promises to speak to Steffy about the idea. He trusts Ridge and Steffy, but he also trusts Carter too.

Steffy tells Zende that they’re losing buyers despite Zende telling her how great the new line looks. Hope walks in with Carter and Steffy says they’re talking about the line. She thinks they won’t be able to recover from the lost buyers and they need to cut the line immediately. Carter steps in and starts pitching his line to move the company forward in a way that will cement its legacy. Ridge wants to hear it.

Will can’t stop thinking about the mystery woman he ran into in the hall. He’s absolutely smitten with her.

Ivy appreciates Eric’s support, and Electra would love nothing more than to work with Ivy on the line. He asks where they’re staying and he insists that they stay with him. He knows his brother would be so proud of them and he wants them to feel at home.

Steffy says Ridge knows about the jewelry line reboot and that won’t help Hope for the Future. He says that is one small piece in his vision. Ridge encourages him to continue. Carter says that they build a Forrester luxury umbrella that includes everything under the sun and they can acquire new companies and think on a grander scale to make the company bigger than ever. Ridge smiles, but Steffy frowns.