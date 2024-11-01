The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 1, 2024: Steffy draws a line

Steffy draws a line in the sand in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 1, 2024.

We end the week with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) telling her parents that she’s done with Hope (Annika Noelle). Taylor (Rebecca Budig) understands, but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) thinks it could be a misunderstanding. Steffy says she’s going to need Ridge’s support.

Katie (Heather Tom) walks into the design office as Hope is putting her clothes back on. She can see her niece is upset and she reveals that Steffy fired her.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) meets with Eric (John McCook) at the Forrester Mansion. He has more to show him about the proposal. Eric wasn’t expecting any of that from Carter, but he calls it a daunting dream. Carter says that the he’s proposing are things that they’re capable of doing. Carter is fully committed to the company.

Katie is outraged, pointing out that Ridge is co-CEO and she can’t do anything without his approval. Katie tells her to forget about it and that everything will be ok.

Steffy is sick of the Logans attacking their family for so long. She can’t go to work and deal with it anymore. Taylor agrees that it’s not fair for her. Steffy tells Ridge it’s either Hope or her, but one of them has to go.

Katie tries to understand what happened with Finn when Steffy walked in. “Oh, Hope,” she sighs. Hope says Finn is the last person she wanted to see. Katie knows Steffy didn’t want to listen to her, despite it being an accident. Katie knows Steffy has been really hard on Hope lately and she’ll do anything she can for her as a fellow Logan. Hope doesn’t want to get Katie involved, but Katie insists. She tells Hope not to worry about it as she leaves.

Carter respects Eric so much. Eric feels the same way, but he feels like Carter’s proposal is alarming. Carter understands, but he wants to see the company last for generations.

Ridge knows that Steffy is upset but he knows there’s something more to it. Taylor says that this behavior is like what Brooke did, and she insists that the behavior is unacceptable. Hope walks in and Taylor says they were just talking about her. Hope says it was an innocent misunderstanding. Steffy says she’d lie through her teeth to save her line and her job. Steffy tells her that she spoke to Ridge and he agrees that she’s done. “You’re gone from Forrester Creations.”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter tells Eric that he’s had his eye on some “low-risk” companies that they could start with. Eric is hesitant, but Carter thinks it’s worth it. Eric asks about loans, but Eric points out that the company has never been in debt a day in its life. He doesn’t see the point in putting the company at risk just to make more money, and it’s not worth losing sight of the mission.

Hope says Steffy was wrong and she wasn’t trying to seduce Finn. She points out that she didn’t even know Finn was going to be there. Ridge asks why she was in lingerie, but Hope says she’s a klutz and tripped. Steffy tells her they’re no longer supporting Hope for the Future. Steffy calls her a fake and a fraud, and a “slut from the Valley.” (Harsh!) She tells her to leave. Hope says she can’t fire her like that, but Steffy says that she and Ridge are in agreement. Charlie the security guard comes in and Steffy tells him to escort her from the property.

Hope tells Steffy she hasn’t thought this through. She pleads with Ridge to reconsider, but Ridge says she has to go and it’s for the best. Hope is in tears as he tells her she has to leave the building.

Eric tells Carter that Forrester is a fashion house and that’s what it will always be. He wants to focus on what they do best, not on getting in over their heads. Carter gets a text that makes him rush from Eric’s house.

Hope slumps into the hallway that is full of models and interns as they’re celebrating a birthday. Hope tells them she’s being escorted from the building and to ask Steffy why. Hope says he grew up there and the company is part of her legacy too. Taylor looks away as Hope says she belongs there. Hope tells Steffy her opinion of her means nothing. She admits she’s a Logan and she’s proud to be a Logan. Even her grandmother accepted the Logans. Ridge tells her it’s time to go as everyone looks on. Hope walks away and gets on the elevator. Ridge and Steffy watch as the doors close. “Goodbye, Hope,” Steffy says. Hope starts to break down.

Ridge clears the people assembled in the hall. Taylor says it was hard to watch but it had to be done. Steffy says it had to be done, and she thanks Ridge for supporting her.

Outside, Hope walks away from the building. Carter pulls up and she tells him what happened. She asks him to get her out of there. He promises everything is going to be ok, and he kisses her. Carter looks at the Forrester Creations logo. “You’re not getting away with this,” he seethes.