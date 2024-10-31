The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 31, 2024: you're fired?

There’s heavy fallout from Hope’s little mishap in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 31, 2024.

After yesterday’s thrilling cliffhanger, we pick up today at Forrester Creations, where we see Hope (Annika Noelle) picking out some lingerie to try on for Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). She changes into it while Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in and goes to the desk to leave a note for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who walks in and sees Hope on top of Finn. She’s outraged.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) can tell that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is uncomfortable with Carter’s pitch, but Ridge isn’t so sure. He knows it would be a big change, but he believes in Carter. He just doesn’t understand why Carter wants this now.

Il Giardino is decked out for Halloween as Deacon (Sean Kanan) walks in. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), dressed as a witch, asks what he thinks about the decorations. She points out that this is her favorite of the year. Carter walks in and looks at the decorations, joking about the severed head at the valet. Deacon tells her to take it down. Deacon asks what brings Carter in, and he says he was there after a meeting to get some food. Sheila brings Deacon her signature Halloween drink that she’s rolling out for the day. They share some innuendo and Carter jokes about being uncomfortable. Deaon asks her to put in an order for a Margherita pizza for Carter. But first, Deacon wants to talk about Hope.

Taylor says it’s obvious that Carter is trying to help keep Hope’s line going. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and expresses that she’s glad that someone else is on Hope’s side. Taylor knows that Brooke will always support Hope, even when Hope is trying to steal Steffy’s husband. Ridge has to step in as the two women start bickering.

Finn tries to explain what happened to Steffy, but she doesn’t want to listen. Hope tries to explain, too, but Steffy isn’t having it. She’s furious.

Il Giardino is packed as Carter accepts a drink from Deacon. Carter says he believes in Hope and her line. Deacon admits he and Brooke are worried about Hope with all the pressure she’s under from Steffy. Carter truly believes that Hope is doing good work and Deacon can see that he’s truly in Hope’s corner.

Brooke assures Taylor that there’s nothing between Hope and Finn, pointing out that Hope lost Liam and Thomas. Taylor reminds her that Thomas wanted to marry Hope but Hope refused him. Brooke points out that Hope wasn’t ready to get married, so she turned to Finn as a friend. Brooke insists that Hope is not interested in Finn anymore.

Steffy thinks she knows exactly what happened after seeing Hope in lingerie. Hope didn’t know that Finn was going to be there. Steffy asks why she’s wearing lingerie; if it’s not for Finn, then who is it for?

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

After a montage of Il Giardino’s amazing Halloween decorations, Sheila asks if Carter would like some dessert, offering him some "toe cookies." She’s proud because she did all of the cooking herself. Deacon tries a toe and says they’re delicious. Deacon returns to his conversation about Hope, noting that she’s never been lucky in love but something seems to have changed in her. He hopes this is a way to bring Hope for the Future back. Deacon knows that running a line at Forrester isn’t easy, especially as a Logan.

Taylor questions Brooke’s confidence in Hope. Brooke admits that Hope wants them to still be friends, but she insists that Hope has changed. Ridge says Hope is going to focus on getting the line back on track. Brooke says she’s working hard, but Taylor still wonders if she's still looking at Finn.

Steffy is glad Finn had to go to work because he should be spared by Hope in lingerie. Hope insists that she wasn’t going after Finn and that not everything is as it seems. Since Hope refuses to give up a name, Steffy thinks she’s right in assuming that Hope was after Finn. She won’t stand for this again. "You’re done, Hope. I want you gone today,” Steffy tells her.

Sheila asks if Carter would like more witch’s brew. Deacon thanks Carter for supporting Hope and Sheila knows it’s all because of Steffy. Carter assures Deacon that Hope has his support.

Taylor tells Ridge that Hope’s behavior has been erratic for a long time, but Ridge points out that Brooke is certain that nothing will happen.

Hope can’t believe that Steffy wants her gone. Steffy reminds her that she runs the company. She can end the line and fire her. Hope is speechless, but Steffy says she should have done this a long time ago. She tells Hope to pack her things before turning and walking away.

Steffy is furious when she walks into the CEO office. She tells her parents what happened and tells Ridge that she’s had it. Ridge wants to know what Hope said, and when Steffy says that Hope said it was an accident, she adds that she’s going to need Ridge’s support.