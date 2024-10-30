The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 30, 2024: getting off Steffy's husband

There’s trouble ahead in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 30, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is about to leave the office but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) insists that she stay behind. She thanks him for all of the calls and texts supporting her. He wants her to know she’s not alone in her journey.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that she’s in awe of him and his big dreams, and the way he stood up to Steffy. He’s tired of watching her disrespect Hope, believing that she needs to put her personal feelings aside. Hope agrees, and now Steffy will have to do the same thing with Ivy now that she’s joining the company. Maybe it’s a good thing, Hope says, thinking that it will take the pressure off of her. Carter says that Steffy can’t threaten Hope, but he pivots to looking at the lingerie and admitting he still thinks about her wearing it. They’re interrupted by Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who walks in and sees them kissing. Brooke warns them to be more careful, and Hope informs her mother that Steffy threatened her again.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) kisses Finn (Tanner Novlan) and asks how his swim went. He wishes she went with him for a workout but she just needs coffee. She wishes they could stay home instead of her having to go into the office to deal with Hope.

Ridge wraps up a call while Taylor listens in. Once he’s done, she tells him she had a meeting with Grace the day before and she’s happy with the progress she’s making. He’s glad everything is working for her because he can’t stand thinking about losing her. They need her too much.

Finn hates seeing Steffy so frustrated and asks what’s going on. She says she can usually deal with Hope but now she has to deal with Ivy too. Ivy is family, though, but Hope isn’t. She teases him about sounding like Carter, who has been trying to unite the company as one big family. She’s concerned that he’s becoming Hope’s champion.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope tells Brooke that Steffy is on the warpath. She explains what Steffy said and Brooke is glad Steffy doesn’t have to worry about any of that now because Hope is with Carter.

Carter asks Brooke how Ridge was leaning in his decision about the proposal. He hasn’t heard from Eric, either, so he thinks he’s being ghosted. Brooke points out that it’s a big change for the company. Hope believes in his proposal and him.

Finn thinks Carter is throwing his weight around with his proposal and his support of Hope. Steffy normally wouldn’t think about it but it feels odd that he’s supporting her now. Finn knows they’re friends, but Steffy thinks this is more than friendship happening and she thinks Hope got into his head to cause this reaction.

Hope tells her mother that she’s genuinely excited for Carter’s proposal. She believes that the idea can take the company to new heights, but only if Ridge supports him the way she does.

Taylor says she never considered how the heart can be tied to health, but she’s taking everything in that the healer taught her. Ridge is so glad that she’s going to be around for a long time. Carter walks in and asks why he hasn’t heard from him about the meeting and the proposal. Ridge remains silent.

Finn tells Steffy to hang in there with Hope and Carter, and at the end of the day, nothing matters but them coming home to each other. They can leave everything else behind. He assures her that he’s there to help with whatever she needs, and he knows that she doesn’t always get the support she needs at the office but he will always support her. He admits he didn’t understand her concerns about Hope but he does now. Finn thinks Hope was embarrassed by what happened and he’s made it clear it can’t happen again. After she leaves, he realizes she left her computer behind.

Brooke tells Hope not to get her hopes up. Hope believes that Carter spent years researching his ideas and she believes that it could work. Yes, it’s a risk but so too is every business decision. She’s seen his dedication to the company and that’s why she thinks it should be an easy yes. She only hopes Ridge sees it that way too.

Carter tells Taylor to stay so she can help him to convince Ridge about his great idea. He explains his idea to her and tells them both that they can take luxury to the next level and own it all. He proposes how they could have a gala with A-list celebrities wearing their clothes, drinking their wine and looking at their watches. “Just tell me you’re ready,” Carter says.

Carter says he cares so much about the company and Ridge knows it. Carter says this is the next logical step. Ridge believes in him, but he points out that Steffy and Eric need to get behind it. Carter is worried that Steffy keeps trying to shut down Hope’s line, which has been one of their most popular lines. He worries that her grudges will cause problems for the company. Ridge pledges to have an answer for him soon.

Hope thinks back to her conversation about lingerie with Carter. She goes to the rack and pulls out one of the new pieces, smiling as a plan forms. She changes into it without realizing that Finn has walked into the room. He’s at the desk writing a note to Steffy when she walks out. She’s startled to see him and she trips on some fabric, landing on top of him. Of course, Steffy walks in at that moment and demands that Hope gets off her husband.