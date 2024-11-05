The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 5, 2024: Hope and Carter plot their next steps

Carter and Hope figure out their next steps while Brooke confronts Ridge in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 5, 2024.

We begin today at Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, where Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is furious about what happened to Hope (Annika Noelle). Brooke gets a text from Ridge, who wants to see her right away. Carter wants to go talk to Ridge, but Hope warns him that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can’t know about their relationship because it will ruin his chances of putting his plan into motion. Brooke suggests that she talk to Ridge first. Hope makes her promise not to tell Ridge about her relationship with Carter. Brooke agrees.

Steffy is still furious about what happened. She asks Ridge if Brooke replied to his text and he says she’s at home. Steffy stands by her decision and she hopes Ridge feels the same way.

Katie (Heather Tom) is in her office when Will (Crew Morrow) walks in and says that Hope got fired. Katie tries to explain it away, saying it will be fine. Will says Ridge was there when Hope was escorted away, which changes everything. Katie can’t believe that Ridge went along with it. Will says he ran into Lainey earlier and she told him they had to get Charlie involved.

Steffy tells Taylor (Rebecca Budig) that she’s nervous about Ridge talking to Brooke. Taylor agrees, saying that it will be hard. Steffy says Ridge has to back her on her decision.

When Ridge arrives home, he tries to tell Brooke what happened but she interrupts and says she knows about it already. She wants to know that Ridge won’t allow Steffy to do this to Hope.

Back at Carter’s house, Hope says she can’t stop shaking. Carter tells her that he won’t let anything happen to her.

Katie insists that she needs to talk to Ridge to explain what happened. She knows Hope wasn’t trying to seduce Finn, and she pledges that she’s going to get to the bottom of it. After she leaves, Will sends a text and moves to leave but he bumps into Electra (Laneya Grace) on the way out.

Steffy is at her desk when Katie walks in demanding to talk to Ridge about what happened. Steffy says Ridge heard it from Hope and he didn’t buy it. Katie says that even if it was true, she still can’t fire her. Steffy says that she can fire her if Hope can’t control herself.

Brooke is stunned that Ridge would allow Steffy to not only fire Hope, but to degrade her by removing her from the building. Surely that’s not what happened. Ridge remains silent.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter says that even if Steffy misunderstood the situation, he doesn’t understand how Ridge could embarrass her in front of their coworkers. Hope breaks down in tears knowing that she was turned into a spectacle. Carter wishes he’d been there to protect her. He never would have allowed it, and as he hugs her, he vows that they can’t treat the Logans that way. Hope reminds him that it’s their company, but he says something has to be done.

Will is thrilled to bump into Electra again and he hopes it means good news. She tells him that she and Ivy have been hired and Forrester has a jewelry line again. So they’ll be seeing each other more often.

Katie says Taylor and Steffy can’t see past their grudges, but Steffy says it was crystal clear.

Ridge admits he didn’t fire Hope, and that was Steffy’s decision. But he did ask her to leave the building. That’s not what Brooke wanted to hear.

Hope points out that there are lots of Forrester outsiders who have been unappreciated over the years. Carter says he’s not giving up, and she’s glad because it’s a great idea and they should run with the idea. The reward could be so great. He’s glad she sees the potential; she tells him she believes in him and in his vision. She doesn’t know if it matters because she’s a Logan and her voice has never mattered there. Even Brooke doesn’t hold power there and she’s on the executive team. Not even Carter has a say, and he’s COO. Carter laughs, saying that they all feel like he’s family but it doesn’t feel that way. He tells Hope about his meeting with Eric, who brushed him off again. Hope says they all deserve to be heard. They should take action, and Carter vows that they will definitely do that.

Will is thrilled that Electra is part of Forrester now, which means they can hang out. She says Ivy said they would need help from the interns, which is exactly what Will wants to hear.

Katie pleads with Taylor and Steffy, but they suggest that Katie doesn’t know who Hope really is. Steffy warned Hope not to cross the line but she did. Hope is done.

Brooke says she can’t believe that Ridge didn’t listen to Hope. Brooke says that what happened isn’t what was really happening. Ridge says Steffy saw it all and Hope can’t keep doing this. Brooke tells him he’s wrong.

Carter feels terrible for Hope, not only for what just happened but what has been happening over the years. And Ridge went along with it. He’s sick of how Steffy runs the company. He says it’s not right how they treat Brooke, either. The Logans have done so much for the company. And even if Steffy has reason to hate Brooke, it shouldn’t translate to Hope. He wishes he had been there, but Hope says he was there when she needed him most. Their hug turns into a passionate kiss.