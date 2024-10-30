The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy loses co-CEO spot?

Steffy is the co-CEO of Forrester Creations in The Bold and the Beautiful and she owns a hefty portion of the company. After making controversial decisions, could Steffy’s position on the executive team be at risk?

In the October 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) made the decision to bring back a jewelry line to Forrester Creations, giving Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) a green light to join the family company.

This comes after Steffy said no to the line, citing the financial risk that comes from taking on more lines without knowing if they’ll be profitable. Steffy and Ivy have a history together after both women pursued Liam (Scott Clifton) as a love interest so there’s no lack of tension between them, and Steffy was accused of using her personal grudge in making her final decision.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) caught Steffy using her position as Forrester co-CEO to threaten Hope (Annika Noelle), vowing to cancel Hope for the Future if she doesn’t stay away from her husband. She tried to say that Carter using his influence to support Hope’s line is “unethical,” but there’s no question that she’s facing a human resources nightmare after threatening an employee over a personal matter and possibly allowing her personal grudge to overshadow her decision-making.

Now that Ridge and Eric have made a decision on Ivy’s line, it puts Steffy in an awkward position because Ivy and Electra know that Steffy didn’t want them there; even if she backtracks, the fact remains that she shot them down initially, not even bothering to take the time to look at their presentation. The tension between Steffy and Ivy just increased dramatically.

This could come back to haunt Steffy (even if she feels like she was the one who was wronged) because she also opposed relaunching the Brooke’s Bedroom line and it turned out to be a financial boon for the company. Ivy has a massive social media following and if her line turns out to be a hit, then it could be said that her decisions were indeed fueled by grudges and not the health of the company, and that could jeopardize her spot on the executive team.

We have no doubt that Steffy will be upset about being overruled, and we know that Carter isn’t going to allow the threats against Hope to continue. It could be said that Steffy’s grudges are putting the company in a bad spot, and that could lead to Steffy losing her position on the Forrester Creations executive team.

