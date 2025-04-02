The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam and Hope get revenge with new jobs?

Change could be in the air for Hope and Liam.

After Liam quit his job in the April 2 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, we think he and Hope could use the situation to their advantage.

Liam (Scott Clifton) was already angry at Bill (Don Diamont) for his part in allowing Luna (Lisa Yamada) to walk away from prison a free woman. Bill didn’t think it was Liam’s business, but Liam validly pointed out that with Luna out in the world, it’s everyone’s business because no one is safe.

In a rage, Bill sounded like he was going to fire his son from Spencer Publications, but Liam beat him to the punch and quit.

Hope (Annika Noelle), in the meantime, is trying to figure out her next move. While she’s happy to have made up with her mother, she admits that it’s hard to forgive her for her betrayal, and she doesn’t see a path forward where she can work at Forrester Creations anymore.

What if Hope goes to work with Bill and Liam goes to work with the Forresters?

Hope knows that Bill has history with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the Forresters, who are all furious with him about his role in Luna’s pardon. Going to work for him could be a way for Hope to get her revenge against Steffy in a very big way. It’s also possible for Hope to develop feelings for Bill, which would be the biggest twist of them all.

Similarly, if Liam were to go to work in the Forrester Creations public relations and marketing department with Katie (Heather Tom) and Will (Crew Morrow), it would make his father furious. We think Katie would appreciate having Liam around, given that Luna tried to come on to Will, too, and she’ll need all the help she can get to keep her son safe.

Hope and Liam don’t have to rush out to get new jobs right away, but it looks like things could be unfolding in such a way that they would have an opportunity to take new jobs that would give them more than income — their new jobs would give them a shot at revenge, too.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.

