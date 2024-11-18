I was on board with Carter and Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful until they made one decision

I was looking forward to a hostile takeover on The Bold and the Beautiful, but Carter and Hope’s plan has me feeling uncomfortable.

When Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) proposed using the LLC paperwork to take over control of Forrester Creations, Hope (Annika Noelle) was quick to agree with him. Despite being wronged by Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), putting their names on the LLC paperwork to take control of the company feels wrong.

Instead of a lawsuit or even a buyout, Carter’s plan amounts to outright theft. It’s clerical theft. I’ve been thinking that Carter, who is a talented lawyer, would find a way to bring a lawsuit against Forrester Creations and that the damages would be awarded to Hope in the form of enough shares to take over the company. That seems like poetic justice for Steffy making rash decisions that put the company at risk.

There’s no question that Steffy has been making decisions on behalf of Forrester Creations based on her personal feelings and grudges. While she’s the co-CEO and can make whatever decisions she wants, it doesn’t mean that she’s making the right decisions for the company and, in fact, some of her decisions could actually be hurting the company.

Firing Hope and cancelling Hope for the Future are two examples of her rash decision making fueled by personal grudges. These aren’t unexpected because she’s been threatening to cancel Hope’s line for months. It was also her initial decision to not allow Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) to relaunch the jewelry line that was incredibly problematic; the idea was a good one and everyone, from Ridge to Eric (John McCook) thought it was a good idea.

If Carter filed a lawsuit and took these issues to court, there’s a very good chance that everyone who has been wronged by Steffy could come out of the woodwork to testify against her and she could be removed from her position on the grounds that she’s not making sound business decisions.

Taking over the company with a signature on a document opens up a whole can of worms. Not only will it take everyone by surprise, but it also puts Carter and Hope in the crosshairs. It also opens them up to a lot of legal risk for what they’re doing.

As much as I was ready for a showdown, this isn’t what I was hoping for and I really hope Carter finds another way to exact his revenge because this isn’t it.