The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: could Bill be Luna's ally?

Can Bill (Don Diamont) be an ally for Luna (Lisa Yamada) on The Bold and the Beautiful?

After spending the night with Zende (Delon de Metz) as a result of taking her mother’s special mints by mistake, Luna is struggling with the secret and wants to come clean to RJ (Joshua Hoffman). She’s worried that she’s betraying him by not telling him what happened, but Poppy (Romy Park) and Zende are convinced she’ll ruin everything if she tells him.

But Luna is having a hard time being with the man she loves knowing that she’s harboring this terrible secret. She wants to tell him but she’s conflicted and she needs to be able to talk with someone who isn’t as invested in the situation as Poppy and Zende. Could that someone be Bill Spencer?

Bill has shown time and again that he’s very fond of Luna, to the point that he seemed to be hoping that she was his daughter. Maybe he could help, though, by lending a sympathetic ear.

Though Luna can easily be forgiven for what happened (she was high on her mother’s pills, of course), the truth is much more dangerous for Poppy and Zende. RJ’s relationship with Zende would never be the same if RJ found out that he slept with Luna, and once the news got out to the rest of the Forresters it would be nearly impossible for Zende to keep working at Forrester Creations.

As for Poppy, the truth would confirm what Li (Naomi Matsuda) has been saying all along about Poppy’s drug use. It’s hard to know what Bill would say about the special mints because he’s seen her take them and he’s no fool. Surely he knows that Poppy is taking something stronger than a mint.

Given his concern for Luna and knowing about Poppy’s mints, perhaps Bill would make a good ally for Luna. He’s not tied to the Forresters and could help her figure out how to either come clean or keep the truth hidden without any kind of hidden agenda. His only concern would be for Luna’s well-being, and at the very least he can lend a sympathetic ear. And right now, a sympathetic ear and someone she can trust is exactly what she needs.